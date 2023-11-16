How ‘Kidpreneurs’ are learning money skills to run a business

Devi Kamath, 9, and her 6-year-old sister Mira are the co-founders of Dubai-based BobRockz Cookies, which won the Spinneys Incubator program in 2021 that helps food and beverage startups fast-track products into their stores.

The program aims to identify and nurture entrepreneurial talent in the fast-growing consumer goods sector in the UAE.

The business began when Devi was tested positive for food intolerance as a one-year-old girl in Singapore.

“My husband, Raj, and I changed our lifestyle and revamped our kitchen with free-range products,” says her mother, Anupa Kamath, who worked in the medical device sector before taking a break in 2020.

“When I started looking in the market, I couldn’t find any allergy-free products for babies or children.

“That’s when I started researching at home and coming up with clean and nutritious recipes. I decided to make cookies with ingredients where having one cookie would be equivalent to a nutritious meal.”

After moving to Dubai seven years ago, Devi started baking cookies with her mother and giving them to her friends and teachers.

“However, we realized that parenting a child with intolerance is not easy. It was especially difficult when she attended parties where other children were being served colorful treats that contained sugar and gluten, and it was hard to say no to my child,” recalls Mrs. Kamath.

“So, my husband and I decided this was a great opportunity to nurture Devi in ​​a way where she feels proud of her lifestyle.”

BobRockz cookies are vegan and free of gluten, nuts and refined sugar.

They initially set up a stall at the winter market at her school when Devi was four years old, so the family just wanted their daughter to accept their lifestyle.

When Devi was in class one, she experienced bullying. The family decided to start selling Bobrockz cookies at the Ripe Market during spring break in 2021 to help restore her confidence.

“Communicating with people about her cookies boosted her confidence again and Devi went back to school a different child. Then people suggested we join the Spinneys Incubator programme,” says Mrs Kamath.

After becoming one of the 15 finalists, preparing for the final round was a fun activity for the family as they watched shows like shark Tank And Dragon’s Den,

The children won the program in late 2021 and signed contracts in 2022. That’s when his mother started getting involved full-time in the project.

Mrs. Kamath says the incubator program makes it easy for a business to get on the shelves and there are no product listing fees, rentals or returns involved.

“On a regular basis, if you go as a seller and your product does not sell, they return the product. This does not happen in our case,” she says.

“For a small business like ours, this is a big opportunity and increases our credibility in the market. All these benefits are valid for one year.

Mrs Kamath explains, “Once a business meets all the criteria, Spinneys provides all the necessary support including social media marketing and they appoint a category manager, who guides and mentors the team throughout the process. There will be a point of contact to.”

After a soft launch in March, BobRockz cookies were on Spinney’s shelves in May.

“Initially, I wanted my girls to learn life skills through this business. I wanted to teach them that you can realize a business idea without any big investment,” says Mrs. Kamath.

So far, the family has invested only Dh5,750 ($1,565) in the venture to obtain a license through the Women Entrepreneurship Programme.

“We collected license fees from ripe market sales. Also, the business has a self-sustaining model and does not require upfront investment. We get money from Spinneys, which is paid to our vendors and whatever is left is ours,” says Mrs. Kamath.

However, the family’s life took an unexpected, tragic turn in September when Mrs. Kamath’s husband Raj passed away.

Mrs. Kamath says, “Our lives changed overnight and things are no longer the same. I realized that I have to take responsibility as he is no longer there. I cannot sit crying over this, but pull myself together and I will move ahead.” ,

“BobRocks is the only thing me and my girls have to look forward to and move forward. The business will now help me raise my girls and provide them with a future.”

According to Mrs. Kamath, when you lose someone you love, that love can either become your greatest strength or a trauma.

She says, “I chose them as my strength. The girls are my inspiration and are supporting me. The community help is helping us recover and eventually move forward in life.”

Mrs. Kamath was not yet taking salary from the business. But within 20 days of her husband’s demise, she plunged headlong into the business and the family is now looking for investment.

“We managed to prepare an investment pitch deck. I am talking to investors to see if we can grow this business and turn it into a revenue generating business for our family.

While participating in Ripe Market, kids will use a portion of the sales proceeds to purchase LOL Surprise dolls.

Devi and Mira also used the money to sponsor a place to stay for their parents and bought themselves a dollhouse when they visited Perth, Australia during the summer holidays this year.

When families don’t have extra money, they turn to creative ways to get the job done.

For example, Mrs. Kamath approached her niece for help in designing and branding cookie packaging.

“The kids see how we save money and these lessons are so valuable whether they go into business or employment,” says mom.

“They have learned life skills from business, like going to the bank, keeping a checkbook and bank account, what profit and loss are, and the meaning of cost price and retail price. “This is not really taught to kids at a young age.”

Mrs Kamath says Bobrockz Cookies is now at the stage where the product is already on the shelves without any loan or investment while the family has recouped their initial funding.

But for many other companies to reach this level, there will usually be investors on board. She says that this whole process has been a big learning for the girls.

“Never give up, be patient and always believe in yourself,” says Devi, CEO of Bobrock Cookies.

“Always work hard. The best part of being an entrepreneur is that I get to experience things that I love,” says Meera, who is the company’s chief operating officer.

Meanwhile, Heather Henyon, founding partner of MindShift Capital, a Dubai-based venture fund that invests in early-stage female-led technology companies in the Middle East and globally, says one of the mistakes entrepreneurs make is that they rush to raise money. Waiting for. Reach out to investors.

She says it is important for entrepreneurs to build relationships with investors before raising funds.

“We like to get to know founders over time and see them in a few different contexts — for example, one-on-one, pitching and speaking — before investing,” says Ms. Henyon.

“As early-stage investors, our relationship will last beyond many marriages, and so, it is important that we have a foundation on which to build.”

Start-ups in the UAE raised $371 million in the first nine months of 2023, according to a report by start-up data platform Magnit.

According to last month’s Magnit report, more than 82 per cent of round sizes in the UAE were below $5 million and the average valuation of UAE start-ups in seed funding rounds increased by 25 per cent compared to last year.

Kshiraj Mahtani and his friend Gregorio Grasselli, both 18, co-founded Cculo, a monthly underwear subscription program. They were classmates at James World Academy in Dubai.

The two conceived the business idea while on vacation with friends in Greece in July.

Kshiraj Mahtani, left, and Gregorio Grasselli have launched Cculo, a monthly underwear subscription program. Photo: Kshiraj Mahtani and Gregorio Grasselli

“We started our business in September. It offers a monthly subscription of Dh35 to get a pair of underwear in different colors according to customers’ dimensions,” says Mr Mahtani, who is studying computer science at McGill University in Montreal, Canada.

“We are working to offer six-month and three-month subscriptions at discounted prices.”

The entrepreneurs also plan to launch a women’s line in the future.

He has invested $10,000 in the business so far and has raised the money from micro investors, friends and personal savings.

“We wanted to avoid getting money from our family because we wanted this venture to be completely funded by us,” says Mr Grasselli, who is studying economics at Erasmus University Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

“We wanted to explore everything because that would be the best way to develop our experience.”

They plan to reinvest 100 percent of the profits generated back into the business.

Scaling is now most important for a business, says Mr Grasselli.

He says it is important to maintain pressure on the metal and expand it as much as possible during the early stages of the business.

The two co-founders have built seven businesses since 2019. These include ventures into custom candles, mini perfumes and a digital learning platform.

“Through this, we have been able to gain a lot of information and understanding about starting and running a business,” says Mr Mahtani.

They spend about 15 hours per week on Cculo, whose target audience ranges from ages 10 to late 20s.

“The biggest benefit of coming into the business as a teen will be the relatability we provide through our marketing and approach,” Mr. Grasselli says.

“Given our age, we thought this age group is the perfect target market for us to understand what they are looking for and how we can tailor our marketing strategies to be entertaining and informative for them. “

Entrepreneurs suggest creating a highly detailed and concise business plan before launch to determine how funds will be distributed.

Mr. Mahtani suggests that the most important departments to focus on during the launch phase are marketing and finance.

Updated: November 16, 2023, 5:00 am

