How key indicators might have helped Rite Aid avoid bankruptcy

Rite Aid Store AdobeStock_519034244_Editorial_use_only

Some analysts have said that Rite Aid’s recent bankruptcy was the final stage of a slow decline over the past several years. Was Rite Aid the latest example of the “retail apocalypse” that many other large retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond are claiming? Or, did Rite Aid ignore the signs of their demise or were they ignored by other corporate initiatives?

To understand the decline at Rite Aid, I recently asked Tom Doorley, an expert and author known for his deep understanding of corporate strategies and value creation. Tom is the author of Value-Creating Growth: How to Lift Your Company to the Next Level of Performance. Tom is also the founder of Sage Partners and Braxton Associates Strategy Consultants.

Gary Drenik: Tom, I know you’ve analyzed several years of market research data and Rite Aid customers in particular, were you able to determine whether Rite Aid’s decline happened quickly or had a more gradual decline?

Tom Doorly: Gary, Rite Aid’s decline into bankruptcy troubles me for two reasons. One, I am a native Pennsylvanian and a former Rite Aid shopper. other thing. I am a strategist and know that bankruptcies rarely occur without anyone noticing. So how did it go? I am reminded of an exchange in Hemingway’s ‘The Sun Also Rises’. The protagonist, Mike Campbell, is asked: “How did you go bankrupt?” He replies, “First slowly, and then suddenly.” I believe this was also the case with Rite Aid. A gradual part of the decline began in 2017. Suddenly the part came in 2023.

Drenik: How did this decline become apparent in your analysis?

Doorly: I was able to analyze over 10 years of data taken from a very large monthly survey of consumer behavior, motivations, and future purchase plans. This is the same data NRF is using to trend and track consumer spending for all retail events. One unique aspect of the data is that they asked respondents open-ended questions to inquire about where they shop most for various retail categories such as prescriptions and health and beauty aids. this is a big deal Enlightening question. The answer to this question, over time, is a dramatic leading indicator for retailers. If the trend is high and rising then it is good news. If it is low, and declining seriously, that is bad news. As this chart shows, Rite Aid began a gradual decline in 2017. Although the data shows occasional increases the trend is definite and devastating.

Prosper – Northeast consumers who frequently shop Rite Aid for RX Prosper Insights & Analytics

Drenik: Why is paying attention to consumer behavior over time so important for success in retail?

Doorly: Winning strategies are predicted based on a deep understanding of buyer behavior and, monitoring behavior for signs of changes due to changing tastes, competitive moves, or economic conditions. Leading indicators are central to value creation because the scope of consumer behavior is rapidly changing. Customer loyalty must be won consistently. Leadership teams of value-creating organizations develop leading indicators to make necessary mid-course improvements. These indicators are developed and monitored aggressively.

A few years ago, we (Dartmouth’s Amos Tuck Business School and Deloitte, a researcher at Sage Partners) conducted research on the value and use of leading indicators. We found that winning companies used key indicators as fundamental guides to monitor progress. Most indicators are industry specific. This is especially true for consumer businesses.

Drenik: So, what happened to Rite Aid, is it possible that they missed the signal or was it that they never got the signal?

Doorly: I don’t have insider knowledge of Rite Aid’s strategy and tactics. If I had done so, of course, I could not have shared them with you without their permission. Therefore, my comments are based on my independent analysis and observations. Rite Aid’s ‘Shop Most Visited’ scores were high from 2013 to 2015 and they stabilized by 2016, but the decline did not begin in earnest until mid-2017. As Mike Campbell said, it’s easy to miss a trend that’s gradual. I think Rite Aid might have missed it. It was also pushing for a major strategic diversification by moving beyond the pharmacy and health and beauty focus. They shifted from focusing on products (pharmaceuticals and HBAs) to health care-related services through acquisitions and alliances, complex strategic initiatives. Granted, it’s hard to run a business with a solid foundation in the face of a new, shiny strategy. Bottom line: They probably took their eyes off the ball. In retrospect, it often wasn’t difficult to pay attention to shop data.

By 2022 the die was cast; The game was over. As this chart shows, their Net Promoter Score (NPS) is another customer satisfaction metric that lags their major competitors by a wide margin. NPS is a measure of customer loyalty. The threshold level indicating solid customer loyalty is 80%. At this point, Rite Aid is below the threshold and far behind the category leaders.

Prosper – Net Promoter Score for RX where most purchases happen Prosper Insights & Analytics

Drenik: What’s next for Rite Aid…now what?

Doorly: Well, new CEO Jeffrey Stein faces a familiar challenge in such cases; He and his investors are experienced in turnaround situations. The natural tendency will be to cut expenses and close shops, which is necessary. But his team also needs to work on the top-level, revenue side to set Rite Aid up for long-term success. This is a new challenge for turnaround artists. As one of my favorite leadership gurus said amid the Covid storm, “Maintaining the core while also taking growth-oriented risks is a difficult task. But that’s what leaders do.” It will be hard for Stein to make enough cuts to save Rite Aid, but if it is to be reborn, even as part of a competing store portfolio, he will have to find a way to take some revenue-oriented initiatives. Will also have to be searched.

The more important lesson here is to use the Rite Aid debacle to focus leadership teams and their strategists on the importance of establishing a leading indicators dashboard. The right indicators separate the signal from the noise. I’m reminded of coach Bill Belichick’s first Super Bowl win. They faced the St. Louis Rams. The Rams, a high-scoring team nicknamed the “Greatest Show on Turf”, were a big favorite. The coach knew his team would have to shut down the Rams’ offense to win. His key metrics will be around yards gained per play, first downs and time of possession. The Patriots won in all of those categories. And yes, they won the game 20-17.

Admittedly, Coach Belichick’s current team is struggling. Perhaps he is not paying enough attention to key indicators in today’s NFL that are indicating sharp changes in the style of play, for example, the importance of the mobile quarterback.

Drenik: Any final thoughts about the importance of leading indicators, especially those based on customer reactions?

Doorly: Our list of key indicators used by winning companies is 70 or so. Every leadership team needs to narrow the list down to the few people who can do the job for them, separating the signal from the noise. With the advent of AI, we have become fascinated by ‘big data’. AI plus quantum computing allows us to sift through mind-numbing piles of data. However, the trick is to identify and use good data, elements that have specific meaning to their company. This is one reason I find metrics like ‘shop often’ special. For me and my clients this is a leading indicator that really gives an early warning signal.

Drenik: Tom, thank you for your expert insight and analysis on Rite Aid’s decline, as well as for providing advice on how organizations can drive value and consistent profitability through the use of consumer data to develop leading indicators to respond to changing markets and Clients can be asked to anticipate and assist with disruptions to their business models. Behaviour.

data source: Prosper Insights & Analytics Monthly consumer survey from November 2013 to November 2023.