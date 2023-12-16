How Japan's host clubs are pushing girls into debt and sex work

Now 20-year-old Yuno is both scared and frightened. Being forced into prostitution in Tokyo’s notorious Kabukicho district has left a mark, while she still hasn’t been able to pay a bill that continues to grow due to the club charging interest.

In desperation, last month she contacted the Liaison Council of Parents Protecting Youths (Seabourn), which has provided her with support and advice, as well as appointed her a lawyer. But wherever she goes in Tokyo, Yuno still worries that she might bump into someone from the club or from the gangs that run Kabukicho’s sex industry. She’s already had a close call.

“In the beginning, it was fun,” said Yuno, who did not want to give the name of her family. “I met the host and she told me I was very beautiful. Soon I began meeting him regularly – at one point I was visiting five times a week – and he told me of his ‘dream’ of opening an institute yakitori Restaurant with me.”

Yuno now knows that she made a serious error of judgment by falling for the smooth-talking host, but at the time she thought little about the money she spent each night because she was told that her partner ” Will take care of it”. After spending up to 50,000 yen (US$353) in one night, she was shocked when she was finally presented the total bill.

When he informed the club that he had no way to repay such a huge sum immediately, they immediately provided a solution. And he made it clear that his solution is not negotiable.

“That’s how I got into sex work,” Ueno said. “I was standing in an area of ​​Kabukicho known for prostitutes, waiting for men to approach me. I was working almost every day, sometimes earning 60,000 yen per day but usually around 30,000 yen.

The gang that runs Kabukicho’s sex industry also said that she should go abroad to work as a prostitute because she could earn more money, but Ueno did not have a passport. This may have been a fortunate escape for her, as she would almost certainly have been saddled with even larger debts for travel “expenses” and lodging wherever she arrived.

Although she worked most days, she was still unable to pay the host club at the end of November.

“I was walking in Shinjuku when a host saw me and followed me,” she said. “I sat in a taxi. “That day I called Sebouren and the first thing he told me to do was to stop all contact with the hosts and the club.”

Hidemori Gen, a member of the organization’s board, said that Ueno’s experience was not unusual and that Seabouren was demanding that authorities take action to protect young women who are falling prey to dishonest acts, which he described as “a bunch of hyenas. ” has told.

The general said, “Many of these women come from affluent families, they come to the big city from a rural area as a student or when starting a job for the first time, but they have little experience with men and are inexperienced. Are.” “Many of the victims are aged between 18 and 23, simply because these are women who are in demand in the sex industry.”

The host flatters the women, sends them countless text messages and generally “makes her feel like a princess,” the general added. “They quickly put the girl in love, and then the host will start saying that she shouldn’t worry about paying for the drinks for the night, even if it’s 3 million yen worth of champagne.

“At this stage, interference from outside is no longer possible,” the general said. “Senior staff effectively teach brainwashing skills and they have taken control over the girl’s mind.”

She said this bill has been introduced when it has already reached such an eye-watering level that women have no option but to do as they are instructed. The debt-ridden women are handed over to sex industry spies, who the General says have close contacts with Japan’s notorious “Yakuza” gang. The most beautiful women are sent abroad, but older women who cannot repay their debts are put to work in “soapland” brothels in rural towns.

“This issue has been gaining a lot of attention recently, but we need fundamental changes in the laws and we need to overcome public apathy,” the general said. Suffering in the five months since its inception.

“To me, not enough is being done,” the general said. “How does Japan allow yakuza groups to exist? Why don’t the police and lawyers do anything when we file a complaint?”

On December 5, an organization representing 13 host club operators in Kabukicho reached an agreement with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government to stop the practice of women running up large tabs at clubs from the start of the new fiscal year on April 1.

Other measures agreed include clubs not allowing entry to women under the age of 20 and severing ties with groups working in the sex industry.

Speaking to reporters, Takayuki Makita, chief operating officer of the largest group of host clubs, said: “On behalf of the industry, I apologize for the unfair situation. “We will not do business that ruins lives.”

Critics immediately noted that the clubs had promised to “self-police” themselves.

In an editorial on December 9, the Asahi newspaper called for the national government to intervene, saying, “Combining sales on credit and forced prostitution to impose huge debt burdens on clients can no longer be considered normal and acceptable business operations.” Is.”

Responding to a question at the Diet from an opposition politician, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed earlier this month to “resolutely crack down on illegal practices” in the sector, but the only new initiative was to raise awareness of relevant laws. There is a proposal to promote. Provide assistance to victims through counseling services, Asahi said.

Citing the case of a woman who attempted to commit suicide after owing a host nearly 10 million yen in debt, the newspaper called for more stringent action “so that younger generations are aware of the dangerous traps hidden behind sweet words.” Be more cautious”.

Despite the industry’s promises, the general public is also not optimistic that real change is on the horizon.

She said, “We are calling for an immediate end to the racket that allows women to run up these huge bills and that something be done about the legally and socially gray areas regarding the sex industry in Japan ” “There has to be change.

“But the truth is, I am not optimistic,” he said. “These women are brainwashed as if they are in a cult. There are 300 host clubs in Kabukicho alone, which means there are 300 cults in this part of the city.

“He doesn’t care about these women. They are hyenas.”

