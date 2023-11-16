How IT leaders are avoiding these 3 generative AI threats

The world has changed drastically this year since generic AI became widely available. ChatGPT recently set a record for the fastest growing user base – reaching 100 billion users just two months after launch. Once a novelty, generative AI is now part of the baseline for a variety of technologies. Additionally, it is dominating many industries, including finance, pharmaceuticals, and the arts.

getty

For IT leaders, the challenge is to figure out how to incorporate generative AI into their products. While some applications are obvious – customer service chatbots for example – other use cases are more creative or abstract. In recent Zendesk research, we found that 80 percent of IT leaders plan to increase their budgets to accommodate generative AI in the next year. Another 83 percent agree that generic AI will “unlock huge operational efficiencies” within the next two years.

Embracing the potential of generic AI

Companies have had a year to experiment with generative AI, finding many ways to simplify their customer journeys and personalize the customer experience. And as brands innovate, there’s a strong sense that almost anything is possible:

TripAdvisor launches Trips, an itinerary generator powered by AI to help travelers get instant personalized recommendations

Wendy’s powered generative AI voice control in some drive-thrus in an effort to automate and simplify the ordering process

Google is testing virtual trials for select brands in Search, allowing shoppers to visualize how clothes fit on different models with different body types and skin tones.

Atsembly, a biotech firm, used domestic LLM to make immunotherapy drug

Spotify’s DJ provides music recommendations with a realistic AI-generated voice for a personalized listening experience

With all the excitement, it can feel like those who aren’t investing in some kind of AI-powered experience are being left behind. One business actually saw half of their market value disappear into ChatGPT–and they’re not alone. Generative AI is a disruptive force, few companies or industries are safe from its impact.

3 Generic AI Traps—and How to Avoid Them

Generative AI may be impossible to ignore, but it presents several major challenges that can stymie even the most diligent teams. Based on a recent survey of IT leaders, we have identified the three most common pitfalls that IT leaders must avoid to remain competitive in a rapidly changing landscape.

1. Lack of direction and priority

More than half of the IT leaders we surveyed expressed concern that AI technologies are evolving so quickly that it is not possible for them to keep up. Some people said they are unsure how to get started with AI implementation in their industry.

Although the pace of change is tremendous, it is certain that most IT leaders see the potential of generative AI in CX. 83 percent of leaders surveyed believe the use of generative AI in the customer journey will become more important in the next year.

2. Poor data quality and less ready tech stack

IT leaders are concerned about the quality of their data, with 60 percent reporting that their organization struggles to collect and label enough high-quality data to effectively train AI models for automation. As a result, nearly half of those we surveyed expressed concerns about implementing generative AI into their tech stack.

While some niche brands may be able to leverage their own data to create personalized customer experiences, the reality for most companies is that doing so could create privacy or security risks. By partnering with trusted vendors, businesses can implement generative AI into their customer service applications without the risk of data privacy violations.

3. Lack of skills in IT teams

With 57 percent of IT leaders reporting skills gaps related to emerging AI technologies, those who are working with strategic partners to realize their generative AI potential are gaining a competitive edge. Although generative AI may typically require a longer time to set up, many solutions may be ready to go out of the box. For example, companies can deploy generative AI bots trained on existing knowledge base content to divert customer conversations to support agents.

stay ahead of disruption

Change is nothing new for IT teams. But as priorities change to accommodate emerging AI technologies, many find they are being asked to meet higher standards with fewer resources to do so.

70 percent of IT decision makers say they’re overwhelmed by the steps they’re going to take to implement AI in their organization — even though generative AI is widely touted as the key to unlocking unprecedented levels of customer loyalty. Is seen in. To help bridge that gap, we trained ZenDesk AI on billions of real customer service interactions. That’s AI that understands exactly what IT leaders need and is ready to go from day one.

To dive deeper into our insights and learn more about our technology, I invite you to read our full 2023 Zendesk IT Report,