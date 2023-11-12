How it fares against exciting ICO Bitcoin Spark (BTC) and struggling Avalanche (AVX)

Crypto investors are constantly looking for the project with the most potential in terms of utility and capital gains. For quite some time now, exciting projects like Avalanche have been the talk of the town and have attracted investors who have put money into the projects in the hope of making profits as the market capitalization of the project increases.

However, Avalanche’s recent performance has created panic among investors who are now shifting to more promising crypto projects like Bitcoin Spark.

Avalanche Snowtrace, a blockchain explorer on the Avalanche ecosystem, has recently announced the closure of operations. The software analytics tool relies on EtherScan’s service provisioning toolkit, which typically features high fees. The explorer representatives did not clearly reveal the exact reason they are suspending operations, but sources indicate that Etherscan’s high gas fees are to blame. It appears that the network is slowly affecting the overall price of AVAX. Meanwhile, Avalanche is taking steps after Landslide introduced an inter-blockchain communication protocol that increases the interoperability of the network with other blockchains.

Avalanche Price Outlook

With all the developments occurring on Avalanche, it is most likely that the AVAX digital asset will experience an increase in volatility as bulls and bears battle to dominate the ultimate price movement of the asset. Even after the end of Avalanche Snowtrace, analysts still predict a positive outlook on the digital asset and its underlying ecosystem. With bullish signals increasing across the crypto market, Avalanche is also set to follow the same trajectory.

Bitcoin Spark’s ICO shines

Bitcoin Spark’s ICO has been in trend for some time now. Digital asset platforms are on the radar of many investors who are looking for more interesting investment vehicles to diversify their portfolios. Bitcoin Spark’s adjacent blockchain is serving as a hub for disoriented investors wondering where to start their crypto investment journey, as well as professionals who are well-versed in how the industry works.

The platform’s smart contracts are the most advanced across the landscape, accommodating more programming languages ​​than any other smart contract layer. Bitcoin Spark community members, including third-party developers, are free to use any low-level or high-level programming language to develop dApps and deploy them in real use cases. The smart contract will be divided into four different layers working together to execute different tasks without jeopardizing the security of the network.

The smart contract layers are the consensus layer, execution layer, rewards layer, and mining layer. The Bitcoin Spark mainnet is currently under intense scrutiny by a third-party organization of Bitcoin Spark developers and white-hat hackers, who are looking for flaws and vulnerabilities on the blockchain during beta tests.

The underlying Bitcoin Spark code has not yet been published publicly to give developers enough time to identify and fix any issues that could jeopardize funds and network activities before public intervention.

Bitcoin Spark has a detailed roadmap highlighted in the platform’s official whitepaper that will include the necessary steps for the project to achieve its ultimate goal of becoming the leading Bitcoin alternative in the market.

Currently, the project is closing its ICO, and the ongoing phase is phase 9 out of the ten phases scheduled. Over the course of eight completed ICO phases, Bitcoin Spark developers have raised over $5 million, with Phase 1 only weeks gone by. This is still the first phase of the project’s development, and the team still has several objectives set to promote the development of virtual infrastructure and increase the utility of the project.

