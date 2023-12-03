How is the market? Unintended Consequences of Regulation – Ukiah Daily Journal

Realty World Statistics(Contribution)

You’ll have to excuse me while I step on my soapbox for a moment. Government regulation is not only getting in the way of efficiency, which is bad for business, but it is also hurting the very people it is supposed to help.

When it comes to rent control, accident insurance and financial regulations, the government doesn’t get it right.

fare control doesn’t work

Let’s start with rent control. Anyone in California can tell you there is a housing shortage—we’re feeling it right here in Mendocino County. If our goal is to make scarcity worse, it would be hard to come up with a plan more diabolical than rent control. California voters understand this, which is why they rejected it twice. In 2018, Proposition 10 failed by 19 points. In 2020, Proposition 21 failed by 20 points. Yet, lawmakers would not step down and now we have rent control restrictions.

Let me ask my favorite question: Does our housing shortage drive up prices and deter people from entering the housing market? Yes. Does rent control increase housing supply or reduce the cost of new construction that would provide more housing? No.

The government needs to remove rent controls and then do three things to address the housing shortage: 1. Reduce restrictive zoning, 2. Reduce excessive fees, and 3. Remove unnecessary building restrictions.

This is the only way housing will become more affordable. It’s clear the government knows restrictive zoning is a problem because they’re trying to undo it right now. Unfortunately, they’re doing it all wrong. Instead of regulating zoning for undeveloped land, they are attempting to retroactively re-zone existing development. This means that if you bought a home in a neighborhood full of single-family homes, you may find yourself in a neighborhood full of duplexes and accessory dwelling units (ADUs).

Old models don’t work for insurance

On the insurance front, deregulation is reducing the number of insurance companies willing to write real estate casualty policies. In California, especially in rural areas like ours, the risk of wildfire has increased dramatically over the past several years; Nevertheless, the state limits the fees charged by insurance companies. As a result, some companies are refusing to write new California homeowners policies, and other insurers are leaving the state altogether.

If you can believe it, the state requires insurance companies to price their policies based on an outdated financial model, rather than projections that take into account the dramatic impact of climate change over the past few years. Uses 20 years of historical data. Past claims are no longer a good predictor of future risk. But, instead of allowing insurance companies to charge enough to cover claims, regulators deny reality.

Bait and switch schemes don’t work for lenders

In 1978, the legal decision Wellenkamp v. Bank of America made it illegal for most lenders to enforce “due-on sale” clauses. This section requires that the real estate loan be paid off when the property is transferred. In the late 1970s, the average life of a mortgage was seven years and lenders priced their loans accordingly. Following the Wellenkamp decision, the lender was stuck with the loan for 30 years, even though it had planned to hold it for seven years.

So, what did the lenders do? They stopped giving long-term loans on the same favorable terms. It wasn’t long before the government realized they had blown it and in 1982, some senators (Garn and St. Germain) introduced a law to effectively repeal the Valencap decision.

Whether you’re trying to borrow money, buy insurance, or find a place to live, government attempts to rearrange the laws of supply and demand keep failing. You can break other laws (with consequences, of course), but you can’t break the law of supply and demand.

The next time someone says we need a new law to protect us from greedy lenders, landlords, or insurance companies, remember that those businessmen may just be trying to make a reasonable profit. After all, that’s why everyone is in business – to make a profit. If businesses can’t do this, they will stop serving our state and we will be left with little or no choice.

Okay, I’m off my soapbox now. Thanks for listening.

If you have any questions about property management or real estate, please contact me at [email protected] or call (707) 462-4000.

Dick Selzer is a real estate broker who has been in business for over 45 years.

