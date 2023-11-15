How is increasing investment in AI leaving women behind?

Data shows that the average capital raised by artificial intelligence (AI) companies founded by women is six times less than the average capital raised by an all-male team.

Advertisement

The tech industry has a long history of underfunding and not attracting or retaining women in the field – data shows this extends to AI as well.

For the decade 2012–2022, 80% of the total capital invested by venture capitalists (VCs) in AI was raised by all-male teams.

In contrast, a report by the Alan Turing Institute published last month shows that all-female teams in the UK rose by just 0.3%.

Furthermore, the average capital raised by AI companies founded by women is six times less than the average capital raised by an all-male founding team.

“This is much lower than the equivalent ratio considering all sectors. Simply put, this problem is worse in AI,” Dr. Erin Young told Euronews Business.

Young also highlighted concerns regarding the recent surge in interest and investment in machine learning, saying that disproportionate funding is raising concerns, particularly about how it could Preventing biases in AI-powered tools and software.

“Those who fund and create AI technologies clearly bring their own priorities, backgrounds, and value systems, which in turn underpin the safety and responsibility design and implementation of AI,” Young said. “

However, one silver lining is that progress has been made in recent years.

The institute made several recommendations to achieve a better balance in the future. One of them is to “establish incentives and targets to recruit, upskill, retain and promote women” and make inclusion a key performance indicator (KPI).

The second recommendation involves supporting an inclusive company culture when it comes to workplace organization.

With the growing interest in AI came huge investments in related companies. Topping the rankings, OpenAI’s value increased by more than $11 billion (€10.30 billion) and is now worth $80 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.

This phenomenon has also been seen at lower levels in companies. According to OECD data, more than twice as many young men as women aged 16-24 can program, an essential skill for AI development.

When it comes to the academic sector, which is an essential component in research and development (R&D), women are also under-represented. In 2022, only one in four researchers publishing on AI worldwide was a woman.

Women-funded startups are historically underfunded

“VC firms can reevaluate their hiring and promotion practices to address gender disparities in VC funding for AI startups,” Young suggested.

“This could include ensuring equal opportunities for women and under-represented groups in leadership and decision-making partner roles, and looking outside ‘traditional’ recruitment pipelines,” she said.

Underfunding of women-led startups is not limited to the tech sector. For example, the European Commission and the European Investment Bank investigated why women entrepreneurs are missing out on funding.

Among the reasons, it was highlighted that there were unconscious biases that could lead investors to view their businesses as less capable or less committed, a lack of access to networks and advisors – and in most tech sectors such as deep tech Women are under-represented, who secure the largest funding.

According to the OECD, there are fewer female role models than male role models in venture capital and angel investing, which can make it difficult for female entrepreneurs to enter the funding ecosystem and get their businesses off the ground.

Advertisement

It also noted that steps should be taken to encourage more women to study science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Finally, mentorship and networking programs – like Women in AI or Women in Tech – can also help connect women entrepreneurs with investors and other key players in the startup ecosystem.

Source