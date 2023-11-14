Databases, cloud computing, analytics and similar technologies play a vital role in today’s financial services industry. It’s all about the new, tech-focused frontier.

Putting data at the center as the driving force behind enterprise innovation and success, Amazon Web Services Inc. and FactSet Research Systems Inc. have collaborated to equip capital markets players with critical, tailor-made data sets – fundamental and specialized. From data to portfolio analytics. ,

Global head Nicole McQueen (pictured left) said, “What we are seeing in the capital markets is that companies are mining both new and existing sources of information to remain competitive and to reduce their cost structures. “Engaging in change initiatives with purpose.” Technology Partnerships for Capital Markets on AWS. “AWS and our community of partners are helping capital markets [and] Empowering companies to make data-driven decisions, accelerate their time to market, reduce costs, strengthen security and comply with regulations – all while striving to enrich the experience of our customers.

McQueen and Chris Ellis (right), senior director of business development at FactSet, talk with Cube industry analyst John Furrier during The Cube Conversations from SiliconANGLE Media’s livestreaming studio. He discussed the current trends and challenges in the capital markets, the role of data management, the importance of cloud computing and the potential of data as a service in the era of Generative Artificial Intelligence. (*Disclosure below.)

New Data Management Challenges in Developing Capital Markets

Financial services have undergone rapid change over the past decade, driven by factors such as rising customer expectations, emerging technologies, new industry players and complex regulatory standards. Additionally, the pandemic further accelerated digital transformation in the industry, prompting companies to adapt to remote work environments.

To adapt and remain competitive, capital markets firms are prioritizing consolidation and establishing deeper relationships with strategic partners. According to Ellis, accordingly, they expect their partners to collaborate on data management and integration to simplify operations.

“This is as true for data warehousing and data management, if not more true, for any other critical component of a firm’s target operating model,” he explains. “A vital source of data and analytics for capital markets firms around the world, AWS becomes a more important partner for FactSet every day.”

In particular, the data management challenge extends to private capital, where data is less structured and can vary significantly between different entities. To succeed in this complex environment, data must be treated with utmost care, ensuring it is clean and standardized for reliable analysis.

Cloud computing for today’s financial services

The infinite elasticity of cloud compute and storage gives companies the ability to pivot rapidly and respond almost instantly, an ability that was previously unattainable. According to Ellis, the added efficiency and agility has made the use of the cloud an essential component in the data management strategies of capital markets firms, with many adopting a hybrid approach that combines cloud solutions with traditional data warehousing.

“You are no longer constrained; If you know how much data you need to store and how much computation you want to perform on it, AWS gives you the ability to pivot quickly and respond almost instantly,” he explained. “It’s all about bringing the data and analytics into the data warehouse container or cloud solution that the customer wants.”

For its part, FactSet offers a wide range of data sets, including fundamental data, specialized data sets and portfolio analytics, all tailored to the specific needs of capital markets firms.

“From FactSet’s perspective, it starts with our own source data, [and] There are approximately 30 core data sets inside FactSet, such as company fundamentals, estimates, ownership, macroeconomic data. [are] Your basic fundamental data sets,” he said. “But then beyond the data that’s in FactSet, because [it] It’s so open, there are over a thousand different third-party data partners across a wide range of categories, whether it’s indices, risk models [or] Ratings.”

With the advent of Generation AI, the demand for high-quality data sets is set to increase. Financial services companies expect data sets that are easily accessible, well-structured, and consistent. Ellis said the availability of data sets and their quality can have a significant impact on the success of AI applications, making it essential for companies to maintain a strong data management foundation.

Here’s CUBE’s full video interview with Nicole McQueen and Chris Ellis:

(*Disclosure: AWS sponsors this section of CUBE. Neither AWS nor other sponsors have editorial control over the content on CUBE or SiliconANGLE.)

Photo: SiliconANGLE

Your support vote is important to us and helps us keep the content free.

One click below supports our mission to provide free, in-depth and relevant content.

Join our community on YouTube

Join a community that includes more than 15,000 #CubeAlumni experts, including Amazon.com CEO Andy Jassy, ​​Dell Technologies Founder and CEO Michael Dell, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, and many other luminaries and experts.

“theCUBE is an important partner for the industry. You guys are really a part of our events and we really appreciate you coming and I know people also appreciate the content you create” – Andy Jesse

Thank you

Source: siliconangle.com