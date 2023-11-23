How IOTA 2.0 maintains balance and fairness in its ecosystem

To fulfill its vision towards digital autonomy for all, IOTA must ensure that its ecosystem fosters a fair playing field for participants. The IOTA token and Mana have unique roles in ensuring the state of balance in the network.

What are IOTA tokens and mana?

In short, IOTA tokens drive the economy of the IOTA 2.0 ecosystem. Their valuation is determined by the basic economics of supply and demand.

Mana, on the other hand, is simply a reward received from holding IOTA tokens or acting as a validator. It essentially acts as a currency to unlock various network activities.

How to start receiving IOTA tokens and mana?

To receive IOTA tokens, which will later reward mana once certain conditions are met, one must first create an account within the IOTA 2.0 platform. Each account serves as a digital identity of the user, and it is decentralized in nature to ensure complete control by the owner.

IOTA tokens can be easily purchased through known crypto exchanges, including:

Binance

Bitfinex

kukoin

Bitwawo

upbit

bitpanda

cryptomat

Indodax

Viviswap

Guardian

Meanwhile, mana, apart from being received as rewards, can also be purchased from other holders on the platform. This option can be useful for those who want to play an active role on the network but have insufficient mana as well as those who live in jurisdictions with strict restrictions on cryptocurrencies.

How two assets balance tokenomics

IOTA token assets are limited to protect them from inflation, and they can also be used to gain voting power within the network’s consensus mechanism and for governance functions. These can be staked to become a validator or delegator on the chain ensuring network reliability and security.

The mana generated by the token is used when accessing features like dealing with smart contracts, minting NFTs, block creation and exchanging funds without intermediaries. The amount of mana consumed in one’s account depends on network traffic, but this process means that transaction costs are effectively eliminated from the system.

IOTA maintains a barrier between these two assets to separate rewards from tokens. In this way, the latter remains scarce and its value remains stable. It also prevents the greed of those who want to reduce the scale of control within the ecosystem by taking advantage of the rewards.

“IOTA 2.0’s Tokenomics aims to reverse this negative spiral by separating the token from its incentive system and rewarding contributions to the system with greater access to the system,” IOTA said in its latest blog post. “This access attracts players who want to utilize the IOTA network to its full potential, rather than those who simply want to make a profit,” it adds.

Source: www.blockzeit.com