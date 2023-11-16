How Investors Should Play the Upcoming Bitcoin Halving

Bitcoins are about to become very scarce. This can be a boon for investors.

Overview

With the next Bitcoin halving scheduled to take place in April, historically a bullish event, investors in the US and around the world are now considering how to position their portfolios to maximize profits from a potential surge.

main background

Halving is an automatic event that is hardcoded into the Bitcoin network. This happens every four years (specifically, every 210,000 blocks) when the Bitcoin issuance rate is halved. The upcoming halving will reduce the issuance rate from $234,248.37 to $117,124.18 per block based on current prices. These reductions will occur every four years until the last Bitcoin is mined in 2140.

This time, the halving is occurring while the price of Bitcoin is already rising, and there are significant expectations of Bitcoin spot ETF approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission by the end of the upcoming winter (there are currently 12 applications pending out of the blue) BlackRock and chip companies like Fidelity). Additionally, recent upgrades to the Bitcoin protocol (for example, Taproot) and potential products and services built on scaling solutions such as FedMint, Ark, and the Lightning Network are expected to increase Bitcoin’s utility in the coming years, which may also impact the price. Can. Next cycle.

On the other hand, the next halving is coming during unprecedented and volatile economic conditions. A key variable is the highest interest rates in decades, which could hurt assets like Bitcoin that do not provide yield on their own.

key data

The price of Bitcoin has historically increased during each halving period, either half a year or two years later. Inflows from institutional capital, financial products and growing user base have been important market drivers.

It is also important to note that the price has consistently risen to the all-time low in each halving and has never been reviewed in subsequent cycles. This cycle applies to all ATLs from H1 to H3 and is documented in the Rising Bottom Hypothesis.

Bitcoin/US Dollar

forbes

Outlook and implications

Of the factors mentioned above, the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF is likely to have the most significant impact on the subsequent decline in Bitcoin price. A major reason is that Bitcoin now behaves more like an uncorrelated asset than was envisioned. During the pandemic, Bitcoin was highly correlated with 10-year Treasury yields. On the other hand, when interest rates rose and Bitcoin crashed last year, Bitcoin and Treasuries became highly uncorrelated.

Bitcoin/US Dollar, 1 week

forbes

However, given the recent Bitcoin surge and endogenous signals such as enthusiasm over spot ETFs, Bitcoin is starting to forge its own path. This is evidenced by the modest correlation between assets, even if rates remain high for a long period of time.

Although it is difficult to predict how much money could come into a spot ETF, it would not take much for the price to rise. The US ETF market is approaching $10 trillion, while Bitcoin’s market capitalization is currently $700 billion. Furthermore, the average daily trading volume of Bitcoin is around $24.874 billion. Furthermore, unlike futures ETFs that purchase contracts, spot ETFs must physically purchase the asset.

decision point

Based on past performance, the best time to allocate to Bitcoin is in the months leading up to the halving, even though it may take a year or two to realize profits. Furthermore, unlike previous halvings, there is now a growing number of financial instruments and approaches that investors can use to capture Bitcoin price action, ranging from buying Bitcoin directly, stock in Bitcoin mining companies or public companies that hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets. Can do for. Bitcoin ETF.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

forbes

Starting with ETFs, most of the Bitcoin ETFs available to investors come in long and short ETFs, and currently serve as an alternative to spot ETFs. Long ETFs are aimed at those who want to take advantage of price increases, while short ETFs are aimed at those who want to take advantage of price declines.

As you can see in the chart below, not all ETFs are the same. When choosing an ETF, investors should compare expense ratios, underlying holdings, contracts, AUM, liquidity, tax implications, and performance relative to the price of Bitcoin. It’s also worth noting that some ETFs may become less attractive or affected after the SEC approves the spot Bitcoin ETF.

Comparison of traditional long vs short Bitcoin ETFs above $10M AUM (YTD)

forbes

Additionally, some Bitcoin ETFs offer complementary or hedged exposure to Bitcoin, which may benefit investors looking for different investment angles. In some cases, these ETFs have outperformed traditional Bitcoin ETFs. For example, Valkyrie’s WGMI ETF, which invests in publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies, has achieved YTD returns of over 110.78%.

Comparison of additional Bitcoin ETFs above $10 million AUM (YTD)

forbes

Additionally, at the moment, the only Bitcoin mutual fund available is the Bitcoin Strategy ProFund (BTCFX). It offers exposure through Bitcoin futures contracts, and investors can invest in it with a minimum of $1,000.

Bitcoin Strategy ProFund Performance (YTD)

forbes

In addition to ETFs and mutual funds, investors can buy stocks of public companies involved in Bitcoin or invest in Bitcoin mining companies. In fact, despite concerns about decreased profits due to curtailment, the number of Bitcoin miners is increasing globally, partly due to the growing role of Bitcoin mining in renewable energy initiatives, energy grid stabilization and rural electrification.

This increase can also be linked to increased on-chain fees during this cycle – the current fee per block (excluding block rewards) is ~$56,627, which is a significant increase of 880% from the beginning of the halving cycle. However, it is important to evaluate the debts of mining companies. These companies are pursuing mergers, acquisitions, and purchasing new mining hardware in preparation for the upcoming halving, so investors should monitor these developments to make informed decisions. For the most part, Bitcoin miners perform as high-beta plays on Bitcoin. They may outperform the asset during bullish periods, but the opposite is true during market downturns.

In case, the Bitcoin ecosystem is not immune to shocks from the broader crypto sector. In 2022, Core Scientific (CORZQ), the largest publicly traded Bitcoin miner, filed for bankruptcy in December, partly due to unpaid debts to Celsius Network, one of its major customers, which Filed for bankruptcy at the beginning of the year. Still, in this case it is aiming to relist on Nasdaq in January.

Finally, investors can also buy shares in MicroStrategy, a business analytics firm that currently has the world’s largest Bitcoin balance sheet and is sitting on $1 billion in profits. Grayscale also operates a private placement Bitcoin fund that it is trying to convert into an ETF. Currently, those shares are available at a 10% discount to NAV in the OTC markets. Looking at the overall YTD returns across these different instruments against the price of Bitcoin shows that both Grayscale’s GBTC Investment Trust and MicroStrategy (MSTR) have outperformed Bitcoin by ~131.3% and ~115.26% respectively.

Comparison of Bitcoin exposure and returns across instruments (YTD)

forbes

Investors who don’t prefer to have Bitcoin in their IRA can buy it outright and self-custody it or use a custodian like Anchorage Digital. Self-custody is considered a safer but more involved approach than choosing a custodian, which involves considering the custodian’s reputation, insurance, and technology setup. Note that there are better buy-in strategies than dollar-cost averaging, especially in a bull market.

Bitcoin Single Purchase vs DCA Returns (YTD)

forbes

In the course of each halving cycle, Bitcoin-related assets and tokens increase in value and temporarily appreciate as investments superior to or equal to Bitcoin. Stack’s STX, with its 200% surge, Bitcoin Cash, ORDI, and Ordinals are the latest entries gaining interest due to the growing popularity of NFTs on Bitcoin and a potential Bitcoin spot ETF.

STX/US Dollar

forbes

However, these tokens do not maintain their value and growth and usually get overtaken by Bitcoin (as was the case with BCH in 2020). Therefore, it is highly recommended to prefer safe fund allocation by sticking with Bitcoin.

Finally, it is worth reiterating that past performance does not guarantee future results. The upcoming Bitcoin halving could lead to a sustained price decline. Investors should weigh each investment carefully and consider Bitcoin in these market conditions to be prepared for financial turmoil.

