How investors are reacting to the decline in climate technology investment

Despite growing demand, pace and urgency for climate tech-driven solutions, equity investments in startups have declined significantly in 2023.

Venture and private equity investment is down 50.2% year-on-year to US$638 billion in 2023, while private market equity and grant funding into climate tech startups fell 40.5%. According to PwC’s fourth annual State of Climate Tech report, geopolitical turmoil, inflation and rising interest rates have pushed climate tech investment back to levels it found five years ago.

Overall sinking investment in startups has made the investment landscape for climate tech startups quite difficult, but demand for climate investing has never been higher.

Despite the disappointing statistics, climate tech is demonstrating resiliency in that the share of climate tech has increased relative to the overall startup market.

PwC says climate tech’s share of private markets equity and grant investment is outpacing other investment sectors, growing at an annual rate of 10% in a continuation of a decade-long upward trajectory.

Commenting on climate tech investment trends and investors’ outlook towards the market, Karolina Lewandowska, co-founder of Starbeam Capital, says that tackling climate change requires a “comprehensive approach that combines energy and climate with rapid innovation.” Connects solutions.” While software solutions are important, it is important to recognize that many climate-related advances also depend on hardware components. These hardware innovations have a tangible impact on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating the impacts of climate change.

“Currently, there is disproportionate investment in software, which is putting early-stage hardware companies at a disadvantage. Investors often lack the necessary knowledge in hard sciences and engineering, making it difficult for these startups to secure the necessary funding. To drive future successes, we need patient capital from venture capitalist investors. “It also includes long-term strategic plans from governments and targeted policies like carbon pricing.”

Lewandowska says climate tech and hardware-based startups face funding gaps in later stages, hindering their ability to scale. Access to growth-stage capital remains a significant barrier for climate technology companies in the UK.

Robert Hockin, managing partner of Greenbackers Investment Capital, commented that after seeing 27 climate tech pitches in one day, “As much as those 27 companies think they are investable, a lot of them are not going to make it .

“Why do I feel like they’re not going to make it? Because funds are taking a lot of time to decide whether to invest, or they are not investing at all because these companies are not meeting certain pre-conditions with respect to revenue, market traction and team and technology development stage. Are. goes. “It’s a shame because we need these technologies, we need these teams to market fast.”

He urged climate investors to rethink their risk tolerance to help the best climate startups succeed: “We all want to decarbonize the planet. We all want to ensure the survival of our species. Just turn on the weather reports these days, you can see what’s happening around us and we’re all moving along the same rope.

“We need it to work, we want it to work. So I would say to funds, ‘Think again. “Adjust your tolerance for risk, help these companies and help your bottom line.”

Despite the growing challenges facing climate startups in an increasingly volatile world, there are notable positive trends in climate tech investment: although there has generally been little investment in the sectors that generate the largest share of emissions, PwC says Change has started in this. Last 12 months.

The most important climate investment area driving this trend is the decarbonization of heavy and light industry, one of the largest contributors to CO2 emissions. As innovation emerges that enables decarbonization of typically difficult sectors, investment across industries has increased in 2023. And investment in renewable energy and clean technologies has seen the 7th consecutive year of record-setting growth with renewable energy led by solar and EV investment.