How investing $100,000 in REITs could be life-changing

$100,000 is a lot of money.

But it’s not big enough to change your life in general.

Being retired is definitely not enough these days.

But I’m going to make the case that investing $100,000 in a real estate investment trust or REIT (VNQ) today could be a life-changing investment for long-term-oriented investors. Their valuations are currently at their lowest level in 10 years, and I expect their returns over the next decade to be extraordinary.

But let’s step back a bit and first review their historical results.

Historically, REITs have been one of the most profitable investments in the entire capital markets, outperforming even the S&P 500 (SP500) and Growth Stocks (SPYG).

They earned an average 15% average annual total return over the last 20-year period ending with the end of the pandemic:

NAREIT

But why were REITs so profitable?

REITs are often misunderstood as boring retirement stocks and so investors are always surprised to hear about their past performance.

But in reality, REITs are total return instruments and they were so beneficial because they enjoyed Three return components:

for one, They earn significant cash flow from their properties. Investors often look at the relatively low dividend yields and are misled into thinking that REITs aren’t yielding much returns, but that’s because they maintain a lot of cash flow for growth. Thus, the dividend yield may be 5%, but the REIT may earn an 8% cash flow yield from its properties.

for two, There was a significant increase in cash flow from these assets and this also led to some increase in the asset price. If the NOI of a property grows by 4% annually and you are earning an 8% cash flow yield, you get an average annual total return of 12%.

And finally, some REITs still benefited from outside growth as they raised more capital and reinvested it at positive spreads. Realty Income (O) specializes in:

realty income

And some other REITs also enjoyed some multiple expansion as they gradually improved the quality of their portfolios and/or balance sheets, and thus generated exceptional returns.

I would like to add that this was just the average return of the sector.

This includes good, average, and bad REITs.

This means that if you were able to separate the good from the bad, you could significantly improve your results, and it’s not very complicated. By bypassing struggling property sectors like offices and avoiding externally managed REITs, which suffer from significant conflicts of interest, you will have already moved ahead of the average.

To prove the point, consider that self-storage REITs as a group have generated an 18.8% average annual total return over the past 28 years:

National Storage Associates

This means that $100,000 invested 28 years ago would have turned into $12,441,144.61.

That’s life-changing money.

But now let’s take it a step further.

REITs have historically been particularly beneficial in periods following market downturns when they were heavily discounted relative to their net asset values.

A study by investment firm Janus & Henderson found that REITs have historically generated a 130.6% total return over a 3-year period after being priced at a 24% discount:

Janus Henderson

Today, they are priced near a 30% discount to our estimates, which means all else being equal, future returns should be even higher.

This may seem unlikely to some of you, but consider that REITs were actually much more profitable after the last two crashes.

After the collapse of the Great Financial Crisis, REITs almost tripled investors’ money over the next two years:

Ychart

And after the pandemic crash of 2020, REITs more than doubled investors’ money in just one year:

Ychart

Today, REIT valuations are back to 2020 crash levels.

Share prices have fallen by 36%, while their cash flows have increased by 5-10%:

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, their performance until their recent peak was below average, and their valuations were in line with the historical average when adjusting for their now low leverage and exposure to fast-growing asset sectors. Therefore, this was not just mean reversion or a correction of bubble valuation.

REITs’ balance sheets were actually the strongest they had ever been before this recent crash. Leverage is low, maturities are long, and rents, cash flows and dividend payments are growing rapidly due to high inflation.

So REITs didn’t crash because of poor fundamentals.

I think they crashed simply because investors suddenly could earn good yields from fixed income, and this led to a large amount of capital shifting from REITs into fixed income, regardless of their strong fundamentals.

Proof of this is that the allocation to REITs today is at its lowest level since the Great Financial Crisis:

Bank of America

As a result, REIT valuations relative to regular stocks today are at their lowest levels since the Great Financial Crisis. All stocks are affected by rising interest rates, but REITs suffered far more than the rest as income-oriented investors sold off en masse to reallocate to fixed income:

prime asset management

I think this is a historic opportunity because interest rates are likely to remain low in the near term.

Inflation has now come under control and as a result, UBS, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and many others are now predicting significant rate cuts in 2024. So the ~5% you think you’ll earn from a money market fund may actually be just an illusion. Bill Ackman just came out and said that he thinks a rate cut will happen as early as the first quarter of 2024.

I think this will bring a large portion of the same capital back to those that left the REITs and will lead to an epic recovery.

Many REITs could easily rise 50-100% as interest rates start to drop, and that’s on top of cash flow yield and growth. Many high-quality REITs now offer 6-8% dividend yields and are poised to grow their cash flows by 3-5% over the long term.

So if you now add all those things together, I think there’s a lot of opportunity to generate 15-20% annual total returns in the REIT sector over the next 10 years.

6-8% dividend yield + 3-5% annual growth + 50% growth with multiple expansion in 10 years = 15-20% annual total return

$100,000 compounded at 16% annually for 10 years would turn into $441,143.51 with zero additional contributions.

This is life-changing money, and these assumptions are quite reasonable in my opinion. That’s why I’m putting most of my savings into REITs right now.

Source: seekingalpha.com