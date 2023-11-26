How Indexed Finance foiled two Treasury hijacking attempts – the details

In an interesting series of events, Ethereum-based DeFi project Indexed Finance recently faced and overcame a double hijacking attempt of the protocol DAO’s treasury. Following this development, the project’s founders will now retake control of the DAO.

In a thread on X on Saturday, former Indexed Finance executive Lawrence Day shared two failed hijacking attempts targeted at the project’s DAO treasury, currently valued at $120,000.

According to Day, both attackers purchased large amounts of Indexed’s native token – NDX – and attempted to gain control of the protocol’s treasury through malicious offers. The first proposal, identified as Proposition 24, was without a title or description. Being virtually unnoticeable, the motion was approved almost within an hour of voting.

However, upon finding out, Day, along with other members of the community, rallied others to publicly vote against the proposal and ultimately foiled the first kidnapping attempt.

Indexed Finance fears second attack, will emerge victorious again

Considering the publicity and attention surrounding the incident, Indexed DAO suspected that another attacker might attempt to repeat the same strategy to gain access to its treasury.

Therefore, DAO passed Proposition 26, identified as a poison pill, which gave them the right to burn assets in the treasury if deemed the only means of preventing such an attack.

As suspected, another usurper attempted to take control of the treasury and even succeeded in getting a resolution passed – Proposition 27. However, offers on the indexed finance platform have to be queued for 48 hours before execution.

Meanwhile, the hijacker contacted The DAO to cancel the poison pill offers, and in exchange, he would only take 50% of the reward from the funds in the treasury. However, he soon received a counter-offer from Indexed co-founder Dylan Keller, who offered him $10,000 DAI in exchange for rescinding his Proposal 27 or risk having the DAO burn all assets in the treasury.

With 4 hours left to execute the poison pill offer, the kidnapper eventually accepted Keller’s offer, successfully foiling the second kidnapping attempt.

Indexed Finance DAO hands over treasury control to founders

After several hijacking attempts, the Indexed Finance DAO has now handed over treasury control to Lawrence Day as well as Keller and a man with the pseudonym PR0. Together these three individuals will manage the treasury using a ⅔ multi-sig system.

At the time of writing, NDX is trading at $0.00823, down 24.15% in the last day. In the same sequence, the daily trading volume of the token has also declined by 44.35% and its value is $2,347.

