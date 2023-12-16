How I'm earning £100,000 per year of passive income

Image Source: Getty Images

Due to the cost of living crisis, some people now have a second job, side hustle, or other way to generate additional income. For example, renting a room, parking space, or driveway seems popular on my street. My solution is to make my money work harder for me by generating additional passive income.

The problem with passive income is that some earnings are much less ‘passive’ than others.

For example, I can become a buy to let (BTL) landlord by renting out the property to tenants. But my life experience has shown how complicated and complicated it can be. At a minimum, I will have to maintain and repair my family home as well as other properties. So, BTL investing is not really for me.

Another option that people adopt is blogging, vlogging on YouTube or Instagram, online publishing, etc. But as a freelance financial writer, I already spend a lot of time sharing my opinions on screen. So, this is another no-go for me.

My two favorite ways to earn money

My two ideal forms of passive income come from my efforts to improve my finances. For the next few years, I will be focusing on these two ‘money machines’.

1. Share dividends

Dividends are cash payments made by some businesses to their owners – that is, shareholders. However, many listed companies do not pay any dividends. Some of these companies are loss-making, while others prefer to reinvest their profits into future growth.

Furthermore, future dividends are not guaranteed. When companies get into trouble, some companies respond by cutting or canceling their payments. And if that happens, their share prices may fall.

Well, some people claim that investing in stocks is no better than buying lottery tickets. But I know that the National Lottery only returns half of ticket sales as prizes, resulting in a 50% loss on each draw. On the contrary, the stock market has delivered positive returns for investors over the long term.

Plus, when I buy shares, I know I’m buying partial ownership of businesses. If these companies are well run and growing, the value of my shares should increase. Thus, I choose very carefully the companies I buy from, mostly from the UK. FTSE 100 And FTSE 250Plus American powerhouse.

Since my wife and I already have almost all of our wealth invested in stocks, our stock dividends are substantial. Still, we keep investing these cash payments into more stocks to boost our future passive income.

2. Pension

My wife and I (both Gen X and will turn 56 in 2024) have amassed a collection of state, company, and individual pensions.

Being over 55, we can choose to start painting on these utensils now. However, since we do not need this income, we will wait to see our pension grow. Furthermore, we keep contributing to these plans by using our regular payments to buy more shares.

In short, my wife and I have staked our family’s financial future on the capital gains and passive income that comes from owning stocks and shares. And with global stock markets bullish in 2023, it’s been a great year for us!

