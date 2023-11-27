How I’d use £3 per day to target reliable passive income

Image Source: Getty Images

Owning businesses that are able to take care of themselves is a great way to earn passive income. This way, without doing anything, I can get extra cash to increase my monthly salary.

There are some great companies in the stock market in which investors can buy shares. And many of them pay out their earnings as dividends to their owners.

buying shares

The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 have many great companies to own, such as drinks businesses. diego (LSE:DGE). The firm’s spirits portfolio includes many category-leading names.

is one of these Johnnie Walker, And last year, sales of the world’s most popular whiskey reached 22.7 million cases, up 18% from the 19.2 million cases sold in 2021.

I personally did nothing to generate that increase. But as a shareholder, I benefit directly from those sales – a percentage of the profits from those sales are due to me.

By owning shares of Diageo, I make money every time someone buys a share GuinnessA smirnoffor a Tanqueray, For me, being involved in the success of the company is much easier than setting up my own.

Dividend

Of course, some of the company’s profits are reinvested back into the business. For example, Diageo relies on the strength of its brands, so it constantly needs to spend on marketing.

However, the rest can be used for a number of purposes, including being paid out as dividends to shareholders. And it provides a source of passive income to investors like me.

Investing can be risky and virtually every business has good and bad years. In the case of Diageo, sometimes sales and profits may be lower in any given year due to high inventory levels.

However, over the long term, the best companies generate enough cash to provide great returns to shareholders. Investors who are willing to focus on the long term tend to do well in the end.

strategy

When I’m looking for stocks to buy my strategy is to focus on high-quality companies. I believe these are the easiest to hold during tough times and provide the best returns in the long term.

I also believe in regular investments. It is extremely difficult to predict short-term fluctuations in the stock market, so the best opportunity to take advantage of low prices comes by buying frequently.

A good way to do this is to set aside money, whether it’s £3 a day or £20 weekly. If I can do that, I’ll have around £45 every fortnight, which I can invest in businesses I want to own.

From there, it’s just a question of leaving the investment and waiting for the dividends to arrive. I can work on saving for the next investment and think about what stock I’m going to buy next.

The post How I’d Use £3 a Day to Target Reliable Passive Income appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

read more

Stephen Wright holds positions in Diageo PLC. The Motley Fool UK recommends Diageo PLC. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

Motley Fool UK 2023

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com