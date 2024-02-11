February 11, 2024
How I Would Invest $1,000,000 And Live Of Dividends Forever


Recently, my father made a move by selling his thriving business in Europe for over $1 million, paving the way for his well-deserved retirement.

With a lifetime of dedication to a different industry, he has turned to me for assistance in planning his retirement and managing the proceeds from the sale to sustain his lifestyle through investment income.

Investment % Weight $ Allocation % Yield Income 5Y Div. Growth 3Y EPS Forward Growth Exp. Return
(SCHD) 25.0% 250,000 3.5% 8,750 13.0% 7.5% 11.0%
(EPD) 12.5% 125,000 7.9% 12,075 3.1% 5.0% 14.7%
(O) 12.5% 125,000 5.8% 7,238 3.7% 4.5%* 10.3%
(OTCPK:ALIZY) 10.0% 100,000 4.7% 4,680 5.7% 6.3% 11.0%
(ABBV) 7.5% 75,000 3.6% 2,663 8.7% 6.5% 10.1%
(NEE) 7.5% 75,000 3.3% 2,490 11.0% 7.5% 10.8%
(ARCC) 7.5% 75,000 9.6% 7,200 -1.3% 0.5% 10.1%
(TXN) 7.5% 75,000 3.3% 2,438 12.8% 7.0% 10.3%
(PEP) 5.0% 50,000 2.9% 1,455 6.6% 7.2% 10.1%
(MCD) 5.0% 50,000 2.3% 1,145 8.3% 8.0% 10.3%
Total 100.0% 1,000,000 5.0% 50,133 7.7% 6.1% 11.1%

European vs. US Equities Return (Portfolio Visualizer)

