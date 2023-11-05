How I Met Your Mother stars reunite nearly a decade after the finale

How I Met Your Mother stars reunite after a decadeCBS

How I Met Your Mother stars David Henry and Josh Radnor have reunited nearly ten years after the sitcom’s finale aired.

Taking to his Instagram account, Henry shared a sweet photo of himself and Radner smiling at the camera. Henry captioned the post, “Found my dad. Finally.”

The caption is a reference to Henry’s role in the long-running comedy series: Luke, the future son of Radner’s character, Ted Mosby. (Lindsy Fonseca played Ted’s future daughter, Penny.)

HIMYM ran for nine seasons and was structured around a periodical narrative structure, with Ted telling his children the story of how he met their mother.

Fans of the show are overjoyed to see Henry and Radnor reunite. “With the experience David has, please don’t sit him down for another story unless you’ve got 9 years,” one fan joked in a comment, referring to the sitcom’s premise.

Another fan also chimed in, saying, “Has he told you about meeting your mom yet?” Before adding, “I’m sure it’s a very short and accurate story.”

A third fan praised the photo of the two stars, commenting: “This is the greatest post in the world ever.”

The original series stars Jason Segel as Marshall Erickson, Cobie Smulders as Robin Scherbatsky, Neil Patrick Harris as Barney Stinson, Alyson Hannigan as Lily Aldrin and Cristin Milioti as Tracy McConnell aka ‘The Mother’ Also acted.

How I Met Your Mother received a spin-off titled How I Met Your Father in 2022, but it was canceled in September after two seasons. The spin-off stars Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley and Tien Tran. Kim Cattrall starred as a future version of Duff’s character, while Patrick Harris briefly reprized his role as Barney.

Around the same time that he appeared in HIMYM, Henry starred opposite Selena Gomez in Disney’s magical sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place. He will next be seen as young adult Ronald Reagan in the biopic Reagan.

Meanwhile, Radnor recently appeared in the miniseries Fleischmann Is in Trouble.

