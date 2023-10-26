How I Got Here: This Service Member and Entrepreneur Puts Communication at the Center of Everything They Do – Technical.ly

Nefertari Strickland’s military roots run so deep that she had a pilot’s license before she got her driver’s license in high school.

Strickland is a King of Prussia-based part-time service member, most notably a captain in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. Both of his parents were also military members and he spent much of his childhood on military bases. She joined the military magnet program Junior ROTC as a teenager and when she was 17, she joined the National Guard.

But service member isn’t the only hat Strickland wears: She’s also the founder of the education consulting company Teachers End. She started the company in 2020 when she, as a parent, realized that it’s not enough to just advocate for your child if you want to see change — she wanted to advocate for other kids in the education system.

The third hat Strickland wears is blockchain technology lecturer at St. Joseph’s University and motivational communications and entrepreneurship lecturer at the Wharton School of Business. In addition to her day jobs, she is also one of the ambassadors of the Philadelphia chapter for Bunker Labs, an organization that supports veterans and service members who are also entrepreneurs.

Strickland, 44, has a bachelor’s degree in radio and television mass communications, a master’s degree in information assurance and cybersecurity and a higher education teaching certificate. She told Technical.ly that she doesn’t like to see her career as linear, and the common thread in all her roles is communication and bringing people together.

Here’s a look at how Strickland thinks about all of her roles and how she brings them together. This Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.

What’s it like to balance all the different aspects of your career?

Nefertari Strickland: never a dull moment. It often feels like you’re demobilizing once a month as it ramps up to drill weekend. [when Army National Guard members report for training] Through which you go through. Then you go and you actually drill and then you go home and take the uniform off. This usually equates to a 10-day work week before getting any leave. You’ll work Monday through Friday, then you have to drill. And then when it’s over, you come home and get to work again.

Why did you start the business?

Like many others, out of necessity. If you want to see something different in the world and are not able to find it, then you are starting it with yourself. The name is Teachers and Education Consultancy. We believe that Pennsylvania deserves a world-class, Pennsylvania-educated workforce.

I have been quite fortunate to be a communications officer in the Army. [to] They have always been immersed in technology and communication equipment, satellites, regular terrestrial radio communications and understanding how the sender sends messages to the receiver. And then the action happens on the other end. Through that command and control, you can affect change whether it’s for military or civilian purposes, right? So when you think about all kinds of emerging technology, you have those protocols.

…For me, I’m thinking about all those students, all those teachers, who just don’t have basic communication principles as part of their foundational understanding. So I’ve brought it back completely or appealed to bring it back into K-12 education. Can we provide a strong foundation in technical understanding that we can begin to build technical capability, emerging technology on top of that.

How did you join Bunker Labs? Why are you interested in supporting experienced entrepreneurs?

I started as a member of the Veterans in Residence program, where I was a VIR and a group member. After one party, I was invited to become an ambassador and I accepted the invitation. And so from the last three groups, I’ve been mentoring experience-focused entrepreneurs, service-oriented entrepreneurs or veteran entrepreneurs. I have been guiding them [about] Starting and growing your business.

I’m passionate about it because Philly has really supported my work, invited my work, but it’s not because I’m a veteran. And so through the use of social capital, I’m working with experienced entrepreneurs to extend that support and invitation.

There are many challenges, problems that these entrepreneurs have decided to solve through products and services. Service members have experience and are highly experienced in operations. But this is usually under the flag of an organization that has been in existence for a long time. And so, how can they cross the bridge with this knowledge and this experience without losing the momentum of their career, right? And it’s because of the support of their organization that they’ve been so successful, whether it’s personnel, equipment, or resources, financial resources, and so if we can find a bridge, we can capture that experience, and bring them Can help solve the problem through product or service, Philly will win. But we have to help them develop a team that will help them maintain high operational efficiency.

How does your experience as a service member translate to your work as an entrepreneur?

Things that are transferred are organizational skills, attention to detail, risk taking, communication,

Being able to paint a picture, communicate to an audience with a set of slides or a slide deck. The things that are different are the integrity and protocols of the structured organization. There is protocol in a normal economy, but there are nuances. It’s not clear what the rules are – the rules of engagement. You will find that you will come across people in organizations who are not transparent about how they work with you. And so it leaves you, through trial and error, to figure out the rules of engagement.

What has been your proudest moment in your career?

I enjoy working most with students, whether they are undergraduate or graduate students, or MBA candidates. To be able to present them a concept, work through some scenarios, and then watch them, listen to them, take ownership of that information as their own and apply it in the context of how they see it in the world. , it is being implemented in a business scenario. Or is powerful in the education sector.

What is one of the biggest challenges you have faced in your career?

[The] One of the biggest challenges I have faced in my career is the speed and complexity at which technology is advancing. Cyber ​​security is a domain that I have been a practitioner of and I have seen artificial intelligence coming into this field. And so this is not a challenge that has been overcome before. This is today’s real-time challenge. Currently, I am working to understand how AI is being applied in the defense sector for cyber security. And this is a real-time, evolving use case.

The topic of communication seems to touch every aspect of your career. Why are you interested in this?

The soft skill we want to teach children is communication. At the age of 17, I enlisted in the Georgia Army National Guard as a communicator. Branch, military proper title is “signals”, but it is communications. I was a computer systems analyst, 74 Bravo designation, so I had formal training very early on. And now as a communications officer, again, [I’ve received] Formal training in how to plan, install, maintain, and defend communications networks. So the way my brain processes social organization, sender, receiver, mode and message – that’s how it works.

What are your goals for furthering your career?

I am certainly focused on understanding how emerging technologies will be embedded in the best practices of basic service providers and under what we might call the Fourth Industrial Revolution, how emerging technologies will change the way we live, work and play. How will it change? When augmented reality is fully deployed, what will it look like in school? What does that look like in the physical locations where we shop? Malls may no longer exist. What does that look like? And not just on the end user interface, but what does it look like under the hood? What does the network look like? And what does the security of that network look like?

This change is still really in its early stages. And so the next step for me is to understand how bridge builders and gap bridgers fit into the digital transformation from where we are to where we’re going.

Sarah Huffman is a 2022-2023 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that connects young journalists with local newsrooms. This position is supported by the Lenfest Institute for Journalism.

subscribe

knowledge is power!

Subscribe for free today and stay up to date with the news and tips you need to advance your career and connect with our vibrant tech community.

technically media

Source: technical.ly