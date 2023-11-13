How I Did $318k in Affiliate Sales on Medium as a New Creator | by Lauren Como

Stop relying on partner programs!

Photo Credit: Author, Canva

It’s been almost 16 months since I started my account on this platform, and it’s been a great teaching experience and a rewarding hobby.

I never imagined that blogging would turn into a viable source of income for my household.

While I’m not perfect, I am trying to spend more time reading other posts on this platform — and I can’t help but notice that many creators are complaining that their earnings are down from the partner program.

It takes much self-restraint to not respond with:

“You’re doing it all wrong! The partner program should be the least of your concerns.”

There are so many ways to make money as a creator. Once my posts started to gain traction, I began exploring affiliate marketing last May.

I signed up for Impact Radius and began searching for brands that I already use, recommend, and am willing to share with my audience.

While I do have so much more to learn, I’m pleased with my results for being a total newbie:

Photo Credit: Author

I should note, however, that these are my total sales, not profit margin. As any business has revenue/profit margins, affiliate marketing is no different.

Here’s why you should care about affiliate marketing — and here’s how to get started today

Ever since the release of the book “The 4-Hour Work Week”, the notion of earning passive income 24/7 has become a phenomenon that most people are deeply interested in learning.

If you’re a creator, you’ve most likely encountered the feeling of, “there’s one of me. I can only create so much content. How in the heck am I supposed to scale?”

Here is where affiliate marketing comes into play — I can add custom links (where appropriate) to my existing content to increase my income without creating an additional 50 posts per month.