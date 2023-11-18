How higher mortgage rates are affecting the housing market and consumer mood – RISMedia

In August, mortgage rates soared above 7%, reaching the highest level in more than two decades. At the start of 2023, most housing-market watchers expected rates to fall steadily throughout the year, perhaps even falling to 6% by the end of the year. But in the face of economic uncertainty, rates remain high. And consumers are starting to get angry about it.

Over the past year, the housing market has been surprisingly resilient despite rising interest rates. However, as we move further into the fall and mortgage rates remain above 7%, we are likely to see more buyers yelling “uncle!” For many prospective home buyers, mortgage rates above 7% simply mean the numbers don’t work for them. As apartment construction is booming and rents are falling, some people are deciding that renting is a better financial option than buying.

That 7% limit is a psychological, as well as financial, barrier for consumers. Last year, when mortgage rates reached 7% in early November, the housing market stalled as home buyers decided to sit on the sidelines in November and December, tired of the frenetic pace of the COVID-era housing market. were and were disappointed with the rates more than doubling. Exactly what they were a year ago.

Potential home buyers and sellers are feeling the pinch once again this fall as rates remain stubbornly high. Consumer confidence is beginning to waver as individuals and families become more concerned about the economy. Although demand for homeownership is still pent-up, the combination of growing affordability challenges and consumer displeasure signals that another decline in buyer activity, similar to the one we saw last fall, is on the way. In addition, sellers are also increasingly feeling uneasy, and even those who want to move are probably hesitant.

When people are anxious, they don’t make big changes or take on significant new endeavors like buying or selling a home. As a result, it looks very likely that the fourth quarter of 2023 will be the slowest quarter for home sales activity since 2010. Overall, total annual home sales could fall below 4.2 million in 2023.

However, fewer transactions does not necessarily mean falling prices, at least in this unusual post-pandemic housing market. The same economic and psychological barriers that keep out buyers will also keep out sellers, locking out both sides of the housing market. Supply is still near record-low levels in many markets, and buyers in need will still need to act relatively quickly when they find the home that is right for them. So, if the financial and psychological burden of mortgage rates exceeding 7% puts the brakes on the housing market in terms of sales, it does not mean that home prices will reverse.

