Solana (SOL) is on a full slide after surging by over 85% in the last month, leaving the rest of the top 20 ranked coins in the dust.

The cryptocurrency trades above $40, setting a new 13-month high as it recovers from the capitulation suffered during the FTX results.

As altcoin projects grow, traders are also looking for alternative projects that can take off further, one of which stands out after raising over $1 million.

Solana’s meteoric rise possible after FTX results, as VanEck predicts more than 10,000% surge

Solana has seen a great comeback after the FTX November 2022 results as it has recovered all the losses.

The Solana ecosystem faced significant uncertainty during the FTX collapse as former CEO Bankman-Fried had made substantial investments in Solana-based projects, and the Solana Foundation itself had a large FTT treasury.

Despite this, SOL is up 435% from the December 2022 low and has surged a whopping 80% throughout October, helping the cryptocurrency break above $40 and hit a new thirteen-month high.

The price increase allowed Solana to regain the seventh position, which currently has a market capitalization of $17.8 billion.

Recently, global asset manager VanEck said they expect SOL to rise by more than 10,000% in a 2030 bullish scenario.

The firm, which has over $75 billion in assets under management, said Solana will host the first DeFi app with 100 million users and expects the ecosystem to be monetized at 20% of Ethereum’s rate – leading to a bullish prediction of $3,211. Will happen.

SOL Analysis: Where Are Prices Going Next?

So, where is SOL going next?

After gaining 80% in the last 30 days, SOL managed to break the previous 2023 high of $32.25 and climb to a high of $46.80 yesterday;

Looking ahead, the first resistance lies at $45.

Furthermore, additional resistance lies at $48.30 (August 2022 high), $50, $55 (1.272 Fib Extension), $61 (May 2021 high), and $65.30 (1.618 Fib Extension).

Higher resistance is expected at $70 and $73.10 (bearish .618 Fib Retracement).

Conversely, support lies at $40, $37.30, $35, and $32.25.

What meme coin do traders think could move next?

While the crypto market continues to explode, investors are turning their attention to meme coins that could potentially rise further.

Notably, Meme Kombat (MK) continues to make headlines after raising over $1 million in its fundraising campaign.

The rapid rise to the $1 million milestone reflects the momentum building the project as investors predict 10x returns for early adopters.

Meme Kombat brings exciting AI-fueled battle arena to Ethereum after raising $1 million.

Meme Kombat (MK) is bringing an innovative gaming platform designed for meme enthusiasts to the Ethereum blockchain.

The project is a stake-to-earn meme coin with real utility through active staking and passive staking, rewarding everyone in the ecosystem.

Investors are attracted to the project because it combines the exciting world of memes with the competitive thrill of an explosive battlefield.

Additionally, investor confidence in the project has increased after the CEO indicted himself – which is a stark contrast to traditional anonymous meme coins in the sector.

Meme Kombat brings a new era in meme coin gaming through its battle-fueled AI-powered arena.

Battles take place between popular meme characters, who engage in automated battles with outcomes determined on-chain through random sequencing – making it unpredictable and seemingly fair. The project’s smart contracts have been audited by Coinsult – adding an additional layer of security.

The best thing about the arena is that the battles are brought to life using AI technology through dynamic visualizations to add vivid elements to the gameplay.

As a result, players can enjoy watching the battle between Pepe the Frog and Dogecoin Dog as they take to the field to win.

MK holders can stake their tokens on the outcome of battles, allowing them to win additional rewards.

The ecosystem offers a wide range of betting options, allowing players to develop a betting strategy based on risk tolerance and gaming preference.

Additionally, those betting on MK tokens earned 112% on their holdings – providing additional returns.

Users can purchase MK in the presale by swapping ETH, USDT, or BNB on the project’s website.

The presale is selling the token at a discounted price of $0.1833.

Notable influencers are building Meme Kombat into a disruptive force in the meme coin sector, with experts like Joe Parris labeling it as a top 5 meme coin for 2024.

Additionally, the project attracted the attention of alpha callers, such as Crypto Whale Pumps on Telegram, a group with over 25,000 members.

Given its strong community support and expert support, Meme Kombat is being touted to break into the meme coin sector in May 2023, similar to PEEP.

