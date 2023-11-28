November 28, 2023
How high can Ripple go in 2023? Latest XRP Price Prediction


TL;DR

  • Analysts have predicted an uptrend for Ripple’s XRP by the end of 2023, with forecasts ranging from $0.71 by EGRAG CRYPTO to $0.88 by Dark Defender.
  • Some long-term predictions are overly optimistic, such as Cryptobull’s $470 target and Shannon Thorpe’s $500 forecast, based on substantial market capitalization growth.
  • These ambitious forecasts seem unrealistic, especially considering that the peak market capitalization of the entire crypto industry in 2021 was approximately $3 trillion.

XRP short term goals

Ripple’s native token – Some analysts, including X (Twitter) user EGRAG Crypto and Dark Defender, believe a bullish trend is in the cards.

The former recently presented a chart according to which XRP could end the year above $0.71. However, the analyst cautioned that the asset could fall to $0.55 before reaching that peak.

Dark Defender was a bit more optimistic, claiming that Ripple’s coin could reach $0.88 (a 45% increase from the current valuation) by early December. It is notable that analysts had previously predicted that XRP would reach $0.67 on November 24: something that turned out to be just a mirage.

Those interested in knowing how the token may perform during the remaining quarters of the current year can take a look at our video below:

some ridiculous predictions

Other analysts have made somewhat wilder XRP predictions. One such individual is X User Cryptobull, which has set a price tag of $470. Furthermore, he said that the asset would make it “easy” to reach the $27 mark.

For his part, Shannon Thorpe predicted that XRP could rise to $500 in the next years. Such a price explosion could be possible if the market capitalization of assets rises to approximately $250 trillion. Remember that the market cap of the entire industry at its peak in 2021 was approximately $3 trillion, making the forecast highly unreliable.

source: cryptopotato.com

