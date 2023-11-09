How green capitalism blocked a just transition and collapsed the government in Portugal

The spate of raids, arrests and resignations that took place in Portugal on 7 November caught many by surprise. In a matter of hours, one of the longest-serving leaderships in Europe collapsed under the weight of its political contradictions, its strong ties to big oil, gas and energy companies and subordinate politicians.

Just a few weeks ago, the establishment and media in Portugal condemned Fridays for Future Lisbon activists for targeting the green climate action minister at an “energy transition” event sponsored by oil, gas and coal giants Galp and the EDP. Activists accused the minister of colluding with big companies that are expanding their fossil businesses while capturing investment in renewable energy. Less than a month after that, the minister would become one of the defendants (along with the previous environment minister, the current infrastructure minister, the chief of staff and chief advisor to the prime minister, the mayor of Sines Municipality) and two private companies. head of, among others) a corruption case involving lithium mines, hydrogen projects and data centres. The consequences are not just legal. Antonio Costa, Portuguese Prime Minister since 2015, resigned this week after being declared a suspect in the same investigation.

The case of official corruption will now have to be proved in the courts, the corruption of a new energy model that actually seems to have fallen out of the hands of those who created the climate crisis.

The Portuguese government had been selling itself as a “climate action” champion for years. Yet, like all other European countries, it has no plans to meet its commitments to cut emissions as required under the Paris Agreement, that is, it plans to keep temperature increases above 1.5ºC. This does not mean that the Portuguese capitalist establishment is not taking advantage of the European and international focus on new extractivism, energy forms and technologies – large parts of green capitalism. The promise of European funds, particularly for energy connections, for the extraction of critical materials, and hydrogen as a way to balance Chinese battery development, has been massively profitable for companies that have contributed to the climate crisis in the country. Has contributed the most. In 2022, Gallup, EDP and REN all had the largest profits in their history, and 2023 promises to follow a similar path. REN was one of the places visited by the police during the investigative search.

Climate activists have long condemned the Portuguese energy transition policy, calling it unjust and without any change. EDP ​​closed its coal power plants without making any plans for its workers, who simply became unemployed. Galp closed its Matosinhos refinery and moved its production to another refinery in Sines, which had no impact on emissions and destroyed more than 100 jobs in the northern city. Some of these actions were actually funded by the “Fund for Just Transition”, which never reached the workers who were supposed to be the object of said transition. The only group of people who benefited from these funds were the shareholders of big companies. EDP ​​and Galp continue to invest in fossil energy in Portugal and abroad. They have established themselves as a leader in renewable auctions, be it wind, solar, hydrogen or lithium projects across the country.

The government’s choice to reproduce the fossil model with large areas of production and large-scale distribution circuits and renewable energy with losses is a gift that comes from direct contact of companies with decision makers. The hydrogen strategy emerged only after dozens of meetings between the government and the companies that would benefit from them. Spinoffs of main energy companies such as EDP Renovas, Gallup New Energy or Trustwind are frequent bidders in new energy auctions. The centralized, monopolistic and massive nature of these projects is increasing the objection of the local population due to their negative environmental impacts, namely the need to remove thousands of protected trees. The idea of ​​decentralized small-scale production of electricity is directly opposed by large companies because it would leave them idle.

The open offering of huge amounts of public money to big companies could hardly have been a better scenario for rampant corruption. In the wake of years of austerity, when large parts of the country were offered up to oil and gas exploration, other areas were offered up for mining concessions, and lithium projects in protected areas have been dubious from the start. On the other hand, the “green hydrogen” craze driven by German interests to replace Russian gas depleted after the invasion of Ukraine, through European and other public funding, has proven to be little more than a cover for gas expansion.

The leadership of the Socialist Party in Portugal (despite the name a regular liberal party) has long been engaged in promoting renewable energy. For years now, they have built an undeniable alliance of interests with big oil, gas and coal companies, even as they are investing in other sectors as well. This alliance began long before any talks on renewable energy and extended to the country’s other political parties, with a permanent revolving door between industry and governments since the 1980s. Although the case of official corruption will now have to be proven in the courts, the corruption of a new energy model that actually seems to have slipped out of the hands of those creating the climate crisis.

With the exit of the Socialist Party, it is now quite possible that the right and far-right will campaign to destroy renewable energy. They will certainly not promote a democratic and decentralized energy model, but rather insist on this corrupt model or insist on a complete fossil energy retreat, as the climate crisis has turned into a cultural issue, which will lead to dissent votes. The green capitalist model of energy is nothing more than a fraud on an equitable transition, and only a public and democratic energy system can deliver both the emissions reductions and the equitable transition we all need.

Source: www.commondreams.org