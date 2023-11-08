How great companies respond to great change

on ceo plan viewA global leader in portfolio and value stream management.

getty

Conversations with my coworkers about the latest Netflix additions reminded me of the company’s savvy move in the early 2000s — the launch of its streaming service.

Although Netflix was not the first to offer streaming (aside from its pioneering DVD-by-mail service), it excelled at it. What’s most impressive – and what’s kept it relevant – is how it’s catered to a wide spectrum of customer preferences, whether physical copies of content or the convenience of online streaming. This flexibility spoke volumes for its adaptability and efficiency in keeping going while other movie rental businesses closed. The company finally discontinued its iconic red envelope mail offering in 2023 after 25 years.

The mantra “adapt or die” has gained new relevance due to rapid advances in AI and machine learning, proliferation of company data, generational shifts in the workforce, and economic uncertainties. Organizations that are slow to adapt risk losing market share to industry competitors and digital natives who take advantage of the opportunities created by these changes.

When it comes to embracing change, companies may be in more trouble than they realize. While officials recognize the need to adapt, the September 2023 Economist Impact Report we produced found:

• 85% say their organization has a low ability to adapt to change.

• Only 20% are confident in the resources allocated for implementation.

This predicament underscores a broader challenge hampering digitalization execution and strategy implementation. According to McKinsey, with over 70% of digital transformation efforts failing to meet ROI objectives, companies must address these challenges to thrive in an era where adaptability is paramount for survival and success. Here are some recommendations to future-proof your organization.

Decision making is a science

At a basic level, the formulation and implementation of business strategies require crystal clear decision making, but most executives are not confident in their ability to decide on a course of action. The Economist report shows that 84% of executives accept the imperative to increase data-driven decision-making.

In light of this, it becomes important for business and technology leaders to collectively assess the organization’s ability to do the following:

• Distill and analyze complex data to extract valuable insights.

• Assess performance against relevant benchmarks.

• Overcome obstacles with suggested best practices.

With only 14% confidence in leadership decision-making governance, now is the time for candid discussions around data-driven decision making.

Set goals together—and communicate them

Strategy development and implementation are impossible without the ability to effectively set and monitor goals, with 86% of executives expressing disappointment in the overall accountability for strategy implementation.

Significant deficiencies in team communication can explain the plan-result gap. It is not enough for leaders to clearly communicate expectations and priorities; They should think thoughtfully about how they receive feedback and listen to their teams. While 80% of executives recognize the need to improve their organization’s internal communications, only 48% themselves prefer two-way communication – suggesting substantial room for improvement.

In my own experience within my company, I have had success increasing the frequency of all-hands meetings with longer question-and-answer sessions and focusing on micro-watch parties in our global offices for personal connections. Additionally, I maintain an open line of communication through platforms like Slack, making myself and the rest of our leadership team accessible at any time for any clarifications or questions from all team members.

Focus on finding better tools for strategy

Amidst the breakneck pace of technological advancements and the unwavering imperative for innovation for businesses, executives have made it clear that current processes are not working. Teams lack the resources they need to succeed, communication is fragmented, and objectives and key results (OKRs) are difficult to monitor. With the right tools and processes, business leaders can ensure successful delivery from idea to impact.

To achieve business agility, organizations must synchronize all aspects of strategy and work. This holistic approach can generate end-to-end visibility, facilitating better decision making across every team in the organization. With this increased visibility, organizations can align their capital allocation to drive change with meaningful business outcomes.

As technology is advancing rapidly and innovation has become a necessity, the processes and approaches we have used in the past no longer work in today’s ecosystem. Pragati calls on businesses to not only accept change but embrace it, charting a course through the changing landscape with adaptability, efficiency and innovation at the forefront.

Netflix’s evolution from DVD-by-mail service to streaming giant clearly demonstrates adaptability in the face of significant change. If the entire workforce rises to meet this challenge, we will stand on the crest of a remarkable wave of revolutionary ideas that will translate into breakthrough innovations.

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Am I eligible?