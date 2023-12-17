How Gen Z is rewriting the rules of entrepreneurship

When high schooler Siddharth Thakur began brainstorming what would become Paradigm Robotics, the company he founded to help firefighters, he didn’t know what a startup was. He lacked knowledge about venture capital and pitch decks, and he certainly wasn’t thinking about scale.

Now a 19-year-old junior at the University of Texas at Austin, Thakur reflects on his company’s growth. “In the beginning, it was just a passion project,” he says. “I was just creating an engineering project to help the local fire department solve this problem.”

When he was studying in high school, he came across a local news segment about a fireman who died in a building fire. Digging deeper, they discovered that approximately 350,000 structural fires occur in the US each year, resulting in approximately 3,000 deaths and approximately $9 billion in property damage. After a discussion with his local fire chief and about 100 similar conversations with departments across the country, he saw the opportunity to build a remote-controlled robot that could be used by fire departments to assess damage, search for survivors, and rescue firefighters. Could be deployed in structural fires to reduce risk.

Thakur’s company, with its socially conscious, human-centric mission, is in many ways the epitome of Gen Z entrepreneurship. If the Millennial generation of founders is defined by founders like Mark Zuckerberg, Evan Spiegel, and Kevin Systrom, who ushered in the age of social media, Gen Z is defined by the drive to do good by doing good: building companies that Which solves today’s social ills through innovation.

Gen Zers – those between the ages of 11 and 26 – are considered more politically aware and social justice-driven than previous generations. The first generation to have never been born before the Internet, Gen Z has come of age amid globalization, the flow of information, and unprecedented levels of human diversity.

According to research from the Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University, the typical Gen Zer is a self-starter who “cares deeply about others, strives for a diverse community, is highly collaborative and social, has flexibility, Values ​​relevance.” authenticity and non-hierarchical leadership, and, despite being frustrated about inherited issues like climate change, maintains a pragmatic attitude about the work that needs to be done to address those issues,” writes senior research scholar Roberta Katz. Are.

According to some metrics, Gen Z is also more entrepreneurially minded. According to a survey by Morning Consult and Samsung, nearly 50% of Gen Zers are interested in starting their own business.

“Gen Z founders often thrive because of the speed at which they move. They have grown up in the mobile internet age and are comfortable with the breakneck pace of innovation,” explains Molly Alter, a lead investor at venture capital fund Northzone. Luck Via email. “This orientation around speed of execution allows them to iterate rapidly and build dynamic products that take advantage of the latest technological capabilities.”

generation of problem solvers

Jonathan Grechan works with approximately 350 Gen Z-run startups at the Founders Institute, a 14-year-old incubator that helps pre-seed entrepreneurs gain traction and funding. Greichen says Gen Z founders represent only 5% of the companies in the Founders Institute’s portfolio, but he’s confident in what they can achieve.

“They come with a huge advantage over previous generations in connecting with the customer and telling a great story about their brand,” he says.

Unlike previous generations, Gen Z founders naturally understand the importance of their company’s purpose in their portfolio.

“I don’t know whether they have any social responsibility or not, but they just care about stability and equality,” he says.[They’re] “Challenging the things that are accepted in the world and those that they don’t believe are right.”

For example, Soundmind, a Gen Z-founded audio-wellness platform, offers music therapy for users to relieve stress, anxiety, and trauma. Brian Feminella, 23, founded the company with Travis Chen, 24, after spending time in the military and seeing the impact of service on the mental health of fellow soldiers. Earlier this year, SoundMind raised more than $2 million in seed funding and has onboarded nearly 100,000 users across nearly 50 organizations, including schools and nonprofits.

Then there’s UK-based Tash Grossman, 26, who co-founded digital receipt software company Slip with the goal of reducing waste. The idea came to her in 2020 when she was unable to return a pair of pants to a major retailer because she didn’t have a paper receipt.

“Why, in 2020, are we still using paper receipts?”. She remembers her thoughts at that time.

Through their research, they discovered that approximately 11.2 billion receipts are produced in the UK each year, and the paper they are printed on is not recyclable. Gossman left her job in management consulting in 2020 and launched Slip earlier this year. Grossman says the platform hosts about 30,000 receipts per month and is integrated into retailers’ point-of-sales systems.

Grossman says that with seven retail customers so far, Slip has raised $1 million in pre-seed funding and plans to close a seed round soon.

Gen Z have shown greater concern about climate change than their generational counterparts and have pursued careers that are dedicated to preserving the environment. According to Deloitte, 64% of Gen Zers will pay more for sustainable products, and they increasingly expect companies to invest in sustainability.

“There is a class of climate entrepreneurs growing because the climate crisis is so serious and is the No. 1 cause of concern for our generation,” according to Megan Loyst, 26, a Gen Z VC founder in the population of 36,000. Member community for young investors and creators. Their internal surveys of young investors show that AI, climate and fintech are among the industries Gen Z is most attracted to.

Perhaps the most prominent Gen Z founder is Alexander Wang (not to be mistaken with millennial fashion designer Alexander Wang), who in 2021 became the youngest self-made billionaire at the age of 24. Five years ago, just a year into his time as a student at MIT, Wang co-founded Scale AI, a software company that helps improve the data used to train AI algorithms. Tags text, images and videos to help companies.

Although he has been a vocal supporter of the use of AI, he has also expressed caution over its geopolitical implications, testifying before Congress in July on the need to develop AI policies and development regulations.

Gen Z in the VC world

It’s still early days for Gen Z founders. While they are expected to make up 27% of the global workforce by 2025, according to the World Economic Forum, the youngest Gen Zers are still in elementary school – too young to apply for an LLC.

And despite the outward success of Wang and his Millennial, Gen

For those on the mature end of the Gen Z age spectrum, colleges and universities are increasingly creating environments for young founders to experiment. Thakur has run Paradigm Robotics as a completely bootstrapped operation, relying on the incubator and resources of the University of Texas at Austin campus rather than outside investment. The company plans to raise its first funding round in the first quarter of 2024.

Over the past six months, he has sought advice from investors to prepare for pre-seed rounds and better understand VC scenario, but he says it has been challenging given his situation as a college student.

“Out of every 10 investors, you’ll find three who say you need to get out, but the other seven will say, ‘Look how successful you’ve been so far. “There is no point in you quitting your studies,” he says.

This formula was the same twenty years ago, says Ari Libarikian, a senior partner at McKinsey, who serves as the global leader for the firm’s LEAP practice, which helps companies identify value in startups. In the past, young founders would develop an idea – almost always in the digital sphere – attract the attention of VCs, then drop out of college and expand their company. This is no longer the model, although that doesn’t mean there are no Gen Z founders who dropped out of college.

But the incentive to skip college and go the VC route isn’t as high anymore, says Jeffrey Sohal, director of the Center for Venture Research at the University of New Hampshire. Campuses provide founders with free space, the opportunity to network with alumni, professors and peers, and access to cheap labor from other students willing to participate in startup life.

Still, Molly Fowler, CEO of the student-led VC Dorm Room Fund, says students are more willing to leave if their company takes off, adding that universities are more willing to help them take a business concept through the VC investment stage. Provide highest returns during. In 2021, university R&D spending reached $90 billion, the highest number ever, according to the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics.

“This is an especially good time to invest in students. Whereas my colleagues who are not experts in students have complained to me about the decline in deal flow last year and are asking, ‘Are good founders building?’ “I’m completely immune to it,” Fowler says.

It’s places like Blackstone’s Launchpad at the University of Texas at Austin, one of 64 across the country, where students like Thakur are finding support. Launchpad’s Austin campus director, Nina Ho, sees approximately 4,500 students come through the hub each year in search of mentorship, speakers and events, community, grants and other funding.

While the most notable Millennial founders saw financial success from their early to mid-20s, this trend seems to be fading, and Gen Z founders are finding it more challenging to be taken seriously by investors, especially if there is no clear business. No proposal, Grossman says. In other words, just focusing on the objective won’t cut it. The slip started as a consumer problem that soon turned into a sustainability nightmare. However, they struggled to identify its core consumer and profit plan before settling on a business-to-business-to-consumer model, which ultimately attracted few investors.

Grossman says, “It’s great to have stability within the company, but if you don’t have someone willing to pay for it, who cares?”

Grossman admits there’s a lot she doesn’t know, and finding smart, passionate people to help move the company forward will come with its tribulations. But considering her age, Grossman says she’s amazed by her business acumen.

“There are a lot of disadvantages to being a founder at this age: You kind of leave your 20s behind,” she says. “While your friends are working to live, you are living to work…[But] I have never found my age to be a hindrance in my business.”

Source: fortune.com