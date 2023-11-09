How Gen-Z Beauty Brand Elf Is Simplifying Social Impact Through Roblox

Yogini Uttar Pradesh! Experience on Roblox is simplifying the acquisition of entrepreneurial skills for , [+] Gen-Z fans. elf

Vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand Elf is launching an experience called Elf UP! On the gaming platform Roblox. With a focus on edutainment, Activision inspires users to build the start-up of their dreams – including gaining entrepreneurial skills and financial literacy while raising awareness of social issues.

According to Elf, the idea was inspired and informed by the insight World Economic ForumThe 2023 Future of Jobs report states that “creative, analytical thinking and coding are key skill sets for today’s workplace” as well as a recent study. market voice Which states that 62% of Gen-Z are either already entrepreneurs or aspire to become entrepreneurs.

It also drew influence from the findings of Roblox’s 2023 Digital Expression: Fashion and Beauty Trends report – namely that 88% of Gen-Z believe that the freedom to express themselves in the digital realm gives them more freedom to express themselves in the physical world. Has helped me to be more comfortable doing it.

“This is part of our journey to disrupt norms, shape culture, and connect communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility,” Corey Marchisotto, chief marketing officer of Elf Beauty, said in a statement. “Our community can follow their entrepreneurial dreams and empower the next generation to thrive in these digital economies.”

Several of Activision’s features point to Elf’s hero products. big mood The recording studio and karaoke bar takes its name from the brand’s signature mascara, underwater sea life, and animal rescue charity. sacred hydration From its best-selling moisturizer. A tech start-up meets climbing gym is aptly named power grip After its popular skin primer product.

However, Yonatan Raz-Friedman, founder and CEO of SuperSocial, which created the experience, said that a key criterion in its development was that it went beyond promoting the product, ensuring it reflected the brand’s ethos to its generation. Reflects more strongly with. Z fan.

“It’s not just another game; It is a virtual breeding ground for tomorrow’s artists, activists and change-makers,” he said. Supersocial is a leading developer and publisher of metaverse games and experiences.

There are also over one million user-generated content (UGC) digital accessories available – ranging from Holly Hydration Goldfish to Big Mood Musical Wings – which players can earn by participating in tasks and challenges.

Future post-launch developments include a pet adoption center with new game mechanics and new products and other areas inspired by the launch. A multilingual rollout is also planned going forward.

According to McKinsey, the beauty market is expected to reach approximately $580 billion by 2027, while IPSOS puts the current value of the gaming industry at $385 billion – which will grow to more than $522 billion by 2027.

