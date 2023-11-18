NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 – UK-based company Futurize, which provides a platform for building impactful enterprises, is training young entrepreneurs and innovators in Africa to enable them to access global markets.

Speaking at the 2023 Futurize Health Tech Summit at Strathmore University Nairobi, Futurize Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Riya Singhala, said that under their Fuel Africa Flagship Programme, a total of 1,300 university students across the African continent will be supported on innovations to help Was trained. Create solutions in the health technology sector.

Under the programme, a team of students from Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Rwanda, Uganda and Mauritius pitched their innovative research ideas in the field of malaria, cancer and hypertension, which marked the end of the incubator period. Launched in March this year.

“We equip young entrepreneurs with the skills, mindset and practical experiences needed to build companies that achieve global success,” Riya said.

In addition to entrepreneurship training, Futurize provides young entrepreneurs, universities and businesses with financial support, business incubation and access to a worldwide innovation ecosystem, giving them a competitive edge in the real world, among other benefits.

The CEO said, “We are collaborating with some of the leading universities in Kenya to train young entrepreneurs and innovators in the health technology sector, including students from Strathmore, Kenyatta University, Amref International University and Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology. Are included.”

He said the company focuses on tackling humanity’s biggest challenges by empowering university-led startups and students to create solutions in healthcare, climate change and fintech using the latest advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. Still working.

“In partnership with industry leaders and universities across Africa, our programs provide a unique opportunity to develop entrepreneurial capabilities and bring startup ideas to life,” he said.

Futurize HealthTech Summit 2023 brought together leading experts, policy makers, entrepreneurs, investors and academicians to explore the latest trends, challenges and opportunities in the dynamic world of health technology.

Additionally, through leadership talks and interactive discussions, startups from the FuturizeU incubator and partner ecosystem were given opportunities to showcase their startups.

Maritest, one of the Futurize startups in Uganda, won this year’s competition under the Fuel Africa Flagship Project, where a team of students from different universities developed a bloodless diagnostic tool that uses AI to detect malaria in a non-invasive way. -Provides non-invasive, automated method. Advanced sensor technology.

Source: www.capitalfm.co.ke