How Formula One accidentally helped Las Vegas workers get ‘the best contract ever’

A union organizer familiar with the negotiations told NBC News that the F1 race gave them “a lot of leverage” to win concessions.

The organizer, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said casinos and hotels simply “can’t have employees at their properties” if 40,000 workers went on strike. He noted that future events around Las Vegas also played a role, ranging from next week’s AWS conference and the National Finals Rodeo in December and the Consumer Electronics Show to the Super Bowl in early 2024.

Bill Hornbuckle, president and CEO of MGM Resorts International, called the tentative agreement “an agreement that works for all parties,” adding in a statement that his team was “pleased to reach a tentative agreement.” Which averts the strike.”

Union members also celebrated.

Paris Casino bartender James Tanner said, “When there is stability in a major gaming market and workers in a destination resort, we will be able to feed our families and continue to show the world what makes Las Vegas special.” Is.” Owned by Caesars Entertainment.

The culinary union also used the opportunity to hammer out its agreement with the Las Vegas Grand Prix and Liberty Media, which owns F1, to unionize workers in the huge new pit building and collectively negotiate a contract. Protects the rights of. This could come in handy as the game has signed a 10-year deal to continue racing in Vegas.

Although a strike was averted, the F1 race weekend got off to a bad start when a loose drain cover broke the floor of Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari, cutting the first practice session short by only a few minutes and forcing fans into the grandstands for the next session. Was thrown out.

But after he recovered, the weekend went smoothly. The subsequent practice sessions, qualifying under the bright lights and the main race all offered plenty of action for fans, with the Grand Prix providing some of the most exciting wheel-to-wheel battles of the entire Formula One season. The sport’s big bet on Las Vegas was successful as the race received good reviews from F1 insiders.

The labor agreement was significant enough to draw praise from President Joe Biden, who expressed solidarity with the union and said the deal “will help provide all workers with the quality of life they deserve.”

“As a candidate for President, I was honored to join Pak Union members on the picket line and stand shoulder to shoulder with the men and women who are the backbone of a city that serves millions around the world Brings joy to people,” Biden, who will need to win swing states like Nevada to secure re-election in 2024, said in a statement. “These employees understand better than anyone else that a job means more than just a paycheck. It’s about dignity. It’s about respect.”

