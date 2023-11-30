How Forming an S Corporation Can Lower Your Self-Employment Taxes SmartAsset

Forming an S corporation can potentially reduce self-employment taxes by allowing business owners to split their income across salaries and distributions. While salaries are subject to employment taxes, distributions (such as payments made to shareholders from a portion of company profits) can potentially be exempt from those taxes. Here’s what you need to know.

How to work as a self-employed person

Now, imagine you run a freelance graphic design business and make $50,000 in net income, all of which can count as your personal earnings, depending on the business formation you choose. You’ll pay $7,650 ($15.3% of $50,000) in self-employment taxes, which will have a significant impact on your net income. It’s important to understand how you plan to set up your business and what your long-term goals are, such as whether you plan to hire employees, so you can make the right long-term tax decisions.

How does S corporation tax work?

S corporations stand out because of their unique tax structure, which can lead to larger benefits for some people. They act as pass-through entities, bypassing corporate federal income taxes with corporate income, losses, deductions, and credits passed on to shareholders. These ‘pass-through’ components are effectively integrated into their individual tax returns, effectively removing the potential double taxation faced by C corporations.

This feature makes the S corporation attractive to many self-employed individuals. S corporations have their own formation options, but if you also open a limited liability company (LLC) you may be taxed as an S corporation. Decisions between how to be taxed as S and C corporations (or as an LLC) can be complex, so consulting a financial advisor who can tailor advice to your situation can be incredibly beneficial.

How are S-Corp distributions taxed

When we talk about distributions, we are referring to shareholders receiving a share of the profits from the S corporation. These distributions are taxed individually, and are not subject to self-employment taxes, leading to potentially significant tax savings. However, there is one problem: Shareholders must be “fairly compensated” which basically means that if you work at the company you have to be paid a fair salary. Your salary is normally taxed in your tax bracket.

Let’s consider a business owner who earns a substantial income of $100,000. His reasonable compensation might be $80,000, leaving $20,000 as a distribution that is not subject to employment taxes (although it would still be subject to regular income taxes). While this strategy can help reduce your overall tax liability, you should note that it does not guarantee any tax savings, as this will depend on your specific finances.

Reasons You May Want to Use an S Corporation

While tax savings can be a significant benefit, it is important to consider other factors specific to your business and long-term goals before choosing an S corporation. Factors such as your ability to attract investors through stock issuance, the nature of your business and your earning potential play an equally important role. Consulting with a financial advisor can help with this decision-making process, evaluating the upsides and risks with the S corporation option.

Risks of Using an S Corp

Choosing an S corporation is not necessarily a straightforward task as it depends greatly on your situation.

First, you should note that the potential tax savings may not always offset the administrative costs of maintaining an S corporation, especially for small businesses with limited profits.

Second, even if the S corporation itself pays no income taxes, it is still required to file a tax return, which can cost several thousands of dollars to prepare.

Third, many experts will tell you that in most circumstances, you must meet a certain income before electing an S corporation so that the benefits outweigh the costs.

And fourth, keep in mind that this business structure requires that you pay reasonable salaries (which are subject to employment taxes), and limit the number of shareholders to 100 US citizens or residents.

ground level

While an S corporation can help you reduce self-employment taxes by splitting income into salaries and distributions, you should be aware of the requirements and potential risks before setting up this business structure.

Tips for Tax Planning

Photo Credits: ©iStock.com/staticnak1983, ©iStock.com/Anchiy, ©iStock.com/PixelsEffect

