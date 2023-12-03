How foreign real estate property is taxed in the US SmartAsset

One of the most common mistakes Americans make abroad is the assumption that they don’t have to pay taxes. This is especially common because very few countries tax money earned abroad, leading Americans to believe that the same rules apply to them.

This is untrue. Whether you live at home or abroad, you have to pay taxes to both the IRS and your state or territory. Even purchases of real estate overseas may have tax implications with Uncle Sam.

Buying and selling real estate can have tax implications no matter where you live. If you’re an American, you pay the same taxes on foreign real estate transactions as you do on domestic real estate. You will also need to correctly convert foreign currency transactions into US dollars.

Here’s what you need to know.

US tax global income

Many countries remove global income from their tax base. In layman’s terms, this means that those citizens do not have to pay taxes on money earned abroad.

The United States is one of the few countries that taxes global income. This is known as citizenship taxation, which means taxation based on your citizenship. On the other hand, residence taxation means taxation based on your location. Citizenship taxation often leads to Americans receiving incorrect tax advice, as foreign nationals and even (sometimes) accountants give advice based on their country’s residency rules.

If, as an American, you make something while living abroad you have to pay taxes on it. You will also have to pay tax on money earned from abroad. This includes any applicable income or profits from immovable property abroad.

US citizens have to pay taxes on the sale of property at home and abroad

The sale of real estate is taxed as capital gains if you have held the property for more than a year. If you have held it for less than 12 months they are taxed as income. Gains from an asset are added to your taxable profit or income, while losses are subtracted from that profit or income.

Profit and loss are defined based on the underlying cost of the asset. It is defined as how much you paid for the property, plus some applicable costs such as upgrades and renovations. You subtract the cost basis of the asset from its selling price, giving you your final applicable gain or loss.

This is true no matter where in the world your property is located. Whether you sell property in New York, London or Dubai, you will have to pay capital gains or income tax based on the profits.

You receive a limited exemption on the sale of your primary residence. Individuals get a $250,000 exemption while married couples get a $500,000 exemption. You are not taxed on any gains within this exemption, and you must pay tax on any gains above that limit. This rule applies if your primary residence is in a foreign country.

Buying Property Abroad as an American

It is also common in foreign countries to restrict real estate ownership. This is especially true in the case of commercial real estate such as rental properties. In these cases, Americans can purchase properties through real estate trusts or other holding companies that own the properties on behalf of the American.

If you own assets through one of these institutions, or if you own a stake in one, the same rules apply. When you sell your interest in a trust or corporation, you must report the profits as capital gains or income.

American citizens have to pay taxes on income

The same taxation rules apply if you have income-producing assets abroad. This is most common for people who own rental properties.

This is true regardless of the location of the property. In general, whether you have income-producing property in the US or abroad, the rules are the same. However, you need to be aware of local laws regarding depreciation and other treatment of real estate taxes, as they may differ from US standards.

In some cases, your taxes paid to a foreign government can help you qualify for the foreign tax credit in the US, which can reduce your taxable income or your tax liability. A financial advisor can help guide you in tax filing with foreign activity.

Taxes are calculated in dollars

Another discrepancy is that US taxes are assessed in US dollars. This is true regardless of the currency in which you receive payment or the currency in which you hold the money. This means that you must convert the value of sales and income into dollars for the purposes of your taxes.

For capital gains, do this conversion as per the date of each transaction or tax event. This means that you record the dollar basis of the cost of any asset as of the date of the purchase, transaction, or step-up event. You record any change in this cost basis in dollars as of the date of the improvement, transaction or step-up event. And you calculate any gain or loss in dollars as of the date of sale.

For example, let’s say John, an American, makes the following transaction:

June 1, 2015 – Bought a property in Athens, Greece for 50,000 euros

October 7, 2018 – Upgraded the kitchen in my property for 5,000 euros

February 1, 2023 – Sold asset for 80,000 euros

He will calculate his taxes as follows:

June 1, 2015 – Conversion rate 1 EUR/1.09 USD = $54,939

October 7, 2018 – Conversion rates 1 EUR/1.17 USD = $5,855

February 1, 2023 – Conversion rate 1 EUR/1.08 USD = $86,783

John’s cost basis of the asset is $60,794 ($54,939 + $5,855) and he sold it for $86,783. He will have to pay capital gains tax on $25,989.

The same is true in the case of income tax also. Workers who have an annual salary or wages can convert their annual salary when paying their taxes. To do this, they will use the IRS’s average annual exchange rates.

Independent sources of income, such as those generated by privately owned real estate, generally must be counted at the time you receive payment. So, for example, if someone paid you 1,000 euros to rent your cottage for a week and you received that money on August 15, you would receive the value of that payment in dollars on August 15. Tax will have to be paid on that basis. This can be difficult to keep track of, and you may need to back-calculate some payments if you haven’t converted them in time, but it’s important to stay on top of it.

Remember, a financial advisor can help guide you about foreign transactions and their associated tax requirement in the US

ground level

For Americans, the taxes you pay on foreign real estate are largely the same as the taxes you pay on domestic properties, but the country where you own the property may have different laws that you must follow. Remember that you should calculate the value of any transaction in dollars per each tax event to keep on top of your conversions. Additionally, you may be eligible for foreign tax credits in some cases depending on your foreign activity.

foreign investment tips

Investing abroad can be an adventure and is often risky. But if you’re interested in opportunities outside the United States, a foreign portfolio can have some very real opportunities and advantages.

