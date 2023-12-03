How 'forced financing' makes some car dealerships more money

Some dealerships in Canada don’t want cash from you when you’re trying to buy a car.

Tammy Hussey discovered this when she took her 84-year-old father car shopping this summer. After test-driving the 2021 Jeep Compass at a Toronto dealership, John Hussey had the money in his bank account to buy it — but his daughter says he was told he could only drive it home if he Will finance.

After spending 30 minutes trying to convince the salesman to let her father use his savings to buy the car, Hussey said he “suddenly” told her to “please go away.”

“Everyone jokes about used car salesmen – they’re known for chasing deals and moving product. So to leave the dealership when you’re basically ready to write a check for the car Where is it? I still can’t get over it.”

North York Chrysler did not respond to an interview request. However, according to Website “To prevent exports and non-retail purchases, cash sales are restricted to local customers living within eight [kilometres] Of the dealership.”

That meant John Hussey, who lives in the northeastern Ontario city of Timmins, was out of luck.

When a dealership told John Hussey of Timmins, Ontario, that he couldn’t pay cash for a used car he wanted to buy — and financing was the only option — he walked away from the deal. He later found another dealership that accepted his cash. (Submitted by Tammy Hussey)

But a consumer watchdog says what happened to Hussey is an example of “forced financing,” a tactic some Canadian car dealerships are using to make more money on every sale.

Shari Primack, executive director of the non-profit Car Help Canada, says that when a dealer sets up a loan on a used vehicle, he or she gets a commission from the lender – whether it’s a bank, credit union or alternative lender.

But this does not happen when the customer pays in cash.

“The dealership makes more money when you finance. So it’s in their best interest for you to do the same.”

the cost of living Canada’s largest lenders: Scotiabank, CIBC, RBC, BMO and TD were contacted multiple times for more information on the commissions paid by dealerships, but their spokespersons either did not respond or declined to comment. done.

According to Kenton Maitland, general sales manager of Platinum Mitsubishi in Calgary, commissions can range from $500 to $2,000 per vehicle, depending on how much the customer finances and the interest rate on the loan.

While Maitland said financing is a “big revenue source” for the dealership, he does not turn away customers who want to pay cash because he feels it would damage his “long-term relationships and reputation.”

fewer cars to sell

While lender commissions are a long-standing practice in the automotive industry, Car Help Canada only started hearing about forced financing in 2022. Since then, the nonprofit has received more than 100 complaints.

Primark said the issue typically only affects used car buyers as cash purchases on new vehicles are “fairly rare”. Those buyers typically need financing because of the high sticker price, he said.

Automotive Protection Association director George Inney said the forced financing is a response by dealerships to the Canada-wide vehicle shortage that arose during the pandemic due to supply chain problems.

“So in the old days, if you were a cash buyer, the dealership lost the commission,” Ini said. “But they always thought, ‘You know, we could sell another car to a different buyer.’ Today, they cannot get enough vehicles, so they are trying to make maximum profit on every vehicle.”

Low supply and high demand are making things worse, according to Keith McDougall, who sold cars for Honda, Ford and Volkswagen in Ontario for a decade before switching careers in 2018.

“When I was selling cars…it didn’t matter whether you wanted to pay cash or you wanted to finance. The dealer was more than happy to sell the car, make a few dollars, and get a lot more.”

This summer, McDougall said, he walked away from a used vehicle he was interested in purchasing from a downtown Toronto dealership because he felt pressured to finance a larger portion of the car than necessary. He said the salesman “didn’t care at all about losing the sale.”

“There is such high demand for these cars that dealers are really unwilling to complete any deals because they know there will be a new deal [customer] Who’s going to buy it at whatever offer they’re trying to get in the door the next day.”

Keith McDougall sold cars for Honda, Ford and Volkswagen in Ontario as of 2018. (Submitted by Keith McDougall)

Dealers are not breaking the law

There is no law in Canada that says a business must accept cash. Just as some retailers only take debit or credit, a car dealer can accept any payment of his choice.

Even if it’s financing.

According to the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council or OMVIC, forced financing can be considered a form of “tied selling”, where in order to obtain one product – for example, a car – a consumer has to purchase another product – Financing.

However, under federal Competition Act Tied sales are illegal only if certain conditions are met – such as substantially reducing competition in the market.

“Although tied sales may be against the spirit of fair and open competition in the automotive sales industry, it is generally not prohibited by existing laws,” an OMVIC spokesperson wrote in an email.

‘Scratch our backs to make it work’

Vancouver residents Brian Balmer and his partner, Dan West, wanted to buy a 2020 Volkswagen e-Golf from a local dealership last fall and received a three-cash offer on the spot. All were rejected – even the one who offered the advertised price.

Balmer said the seller came back with the only counteroffer was financing.

“He kind of said: ‘We need to scratch your back to make this work.’”

But the general manager of Applewood Nissan Richmond said the issue was that their first two offers were too low and their last offer was verbal, not in writing.

“If a customer is asking for a discount, we may decline the cash offer and offer a lower price, but with financing,” Leon Cheliadin said in an email.

“We don’t do things verbally… If they had had a proper conversation, things would have been agreed upon and probably closed as a cash deal.”

Ultimately, Balmer and West decided to take their business elsewhere and were able to purchase the same EV at roughly the same price, without financing. However, the vehicle had high mileage and he had to travel to Vancouver Island to pick it up.

Vancouver couple Brian Balmer, left, and Dan West shop around to find a dealership that will agree to a cash deal on a 2020 Volkswagen e-Golf. (Submitted by Brian Balmer)

For ‘no drama’, shop around

Walking away from a deal you don’t like is always an option, but you can also take a loan and repay it immediately.

Most non-mortgage loans in Canada are open ended and can be paid off at any time without penalty. This is something that the Alberta Motor Vehicle Industry Council has done educating consumers about ,

However, there are some jurisdictions – such as Nova Scotia and the Northwest Territories – where provincial consumer protection laws do not prevent dealerships from charging customers a fee to pay off their loan early.

Tammy Hussey said her father opted to shop around and was able to find a dealership that gladly accepted cash payments for a new Toyota RAV4.

“No drama, no need for finances. He’s a very happy man.”

