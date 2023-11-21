How Forbes built its AI-powered tool, Adelaide at Google Cloud Vertex

Forbes recently announced the beta launch of its new AI-powered news search engine called Adelaide. If you’re curious about it, check out the launch announcement here.

What does Adelaide do?

Adelaide offers a more intuitive search and discovery experience natural conversation With users to understand their interests and needs.

As one of the first major publishers to leverage generative AI for news curation, Adelaide’s launch represents an exciting evolution in how media companies can drive audience engagement.

Exploring Generative AI for Enhanced User Experience on Forbes.com

Our first step in our process of exploring generative AI tools was to examine all the potential use cases that could enhance the experience on Forbes.com. While our team was excited about the possibilities for the many different uses of Gen AI, we quickly decided on a tool that could help improve search for users who want a more interactive way of exploring the Forbes archive. Was interested in the approach.

Searching for the Ideal AI Tool

Finding a tool that would be able to combine a fast, reliable, and accurate search experience with the flexibility and creativity of a large language model was our first requirement for our new product.

Our team prioritized finding a tool that was context aware as well as capable of surfacing helpful articles that were closely related to the user’s questions.

If possible, we wanted to be able to have a chatbot-like experience, with articles also available for users to dig deeper into their questions.

We believed it was essential to deeply integrate our AI products with Forbes data. To differentiate our use of large language models, we aimed to leverage the writing of our hundreds of journalists and contributors.

This approach helps models reduce inaccuracies and offer responses that are more empirically relevant across a wider range of scenarios. This combination of needs leads us to Google Cloud Platform’s new Vertex AI search and conversation product.

Seamless integration with Vertex AI search and conversation

Setup with Vertex Search & Conversation proved to be incredibly simple and fast. Since our team already has a lot of our data in BigQuery and Google Cloud Storage that integrates directly with Vertex, building a datastore that will power large language models, criteria for inclusion, formatting, and uploading Was a simple matter to determine.

We were also able to incorporate article metadata into our datastore which improved model performance and made surfacing responses more relevant. From there, all we had to do was call the Vertex Search API and we were good to go. The ease of getting started using Vertex Search proved to be a huge benefit for our team.

Development resources can be used on other projects while we focus product development on user experience and usability.

Refining and testing AI tools

Once we had a functional proof of concept to use, we wanted to focus on testing, refining, and structuring responses from our new tool. We had a lot of hands-on work with GCP support and our account management team, which led to rapid iteration on bugs and configuration on both sides. Our first version of the tool was as an app in our internal messaging and communications platform, Slack.

Since many of our internal, non-technical stakeholders were already familiar with Slack, there was no problem allowing them to test Adelaide’s functionality. This allowed us to quickly iterate the feature set for Adelaide without having to rebuild the entire front end each time.

We wanted to be absolutely confident that the responses coming from Adelaide were appropriate for the millions of users who will have access to the tool, so thorough testing was a big priority for our team.

Designing a user-friendly interface for Adelaide

Our design and front-end teams were focused on creating an experience for Adelaide that was clean and clear and focused on displaying both the generic summaries generated by the large language model as well as related articles from Forbes writers.

Since generative AI is such a new technology, we wanted to also be able to provide some suggested hints for users who were experiencing this kind of search experience for the first time.

Another key feature of Adelaide is the ability for users to have longer conversation journeys, asking as many follow-up questions as they want while retaining the context of their previous questions.

Adelaide launch and welcome

As we approach the product launch date, we are cautiously optimistic about how Adelaide will be received. Like every product launch, we worked on last-minute bug fixes, security patches, and technical glitches, but were able to roll out the tool to a subset with great success!

There was a positive response from senior leadership and the press to the product and we were pleased to see that the number of searches using Adelaide continued to grow. Our team is constantly monitoring the tool and testing improvements to make the experience the best possible for our users.

Reflections and future directions

For many on our team, this was one of the most visible projects we have worked on, bringing a lot of attention to our work. An important thing for us internally is that this project works just like many other projects that were very much internal or backend and our process should be the same for projects that will be viewed by dozens or thousands of people. From the generative AI side, we also learned some lessons.

We quickly realized that not every response from Adelaide would have the same phrasing or cadence that a human response would and we needed to focus more on doing everything possible to ensure that the entire experience was positive for our users , not emphasize every comma placement. ,

Overall, working in Adelaide has been a fun experience and we look forward to experimenting more with generic AI and large language models across all our Forbes products.