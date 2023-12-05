How first-time buyers can get on the property ladder amid a cost of living crisis

CT Aylward via Getty Images

The last 12 months have been a turbulent time for the property market, with mortgage rates skyrocketing and lenders tightening their affordability criteria. First-time buyers have been particularly affected as many have seen their dreams of home ownership fall out of reach, at least through the traditional mortgage route.

But there are still ways to buy your first home – it just might involve doing things a little differently.

Joint Borrower Sole Proprietor Mortgage

A form of guarantor mortgage, the Joint Borrower Sole Proprietor (JBSP) mortgage lets you buy a property in the traditional way but allows the incomes of up to four people to be used to calculate the loan.

For example, this means that parents can support their children in obtaining the mortgage, but only the child will legally own the property and have his or her name on the deeds.

“These products play a vital role in increasing the affordability of a mortgage for the first-time buyer, allowing family members to offer help,” says Danny Belton, head of lending at Mortgage Advice Bureau.

“However, it is important to note that anyone contributing to this type of product must understand that they will be liable for the mortgage payments if the property owner is unable to meet them.”

Mark Harris, chief executive of SPF Private Clients, says there are also split-term options available on this type of product. “These are analogous to JBSP mortgages, but the lender splits the terms to avoid a situation where the older age of the collateral (or parent) affects affordability due to the loan being assessed over a shorter period of time.” With an offering, the main applicant is normally assessed over a longer period and the parent top-up element is assessed over a shorter period to fit with the criteria.”

Skipton’s 100% Rent-to-Prove Mortgage

Skipton making headlines 100% mortgages allow first time buyers to purchase a property with no deposit required.

First-time buyers who have a strong track record of rental payments can borrow the full amount of their property’s value and sign up for a five-year fixed rate mortgage.

While a great way for long-term tenants to get on the ladder, the scheme also has some drawbacks: lending standards are very restrictive, and mortgage rates are higher than elsewhere. Also, you need to be careful of going into negative equity, especially in the current market conditions.

“Skipton Building Society hit the headlines with its 100% mortgage, which does not require borrowers to raise a deposit,” says Harris. “However, it is quite niche and limited in scope and the largest deal to date is just under £600,000, making a lot of purchases in London and particularly the south-east not possible.”

shared ownership

Shared ownership has existed since the 1980s, but has become increasingly popular in recent years as house prices have risen to levels unattainable for many first-time buyers.

This involves using a deposit and mortgage to buy a percentage (often 25%) of a new build property and paying rent to the local housing authority for the remainder.

You must pay a service charge (100% no matter your share) for the maintenance of the property, and meet certain income criteria.

Whenever you’re able, you can increase your stake, known as “laddering”, up to 100%.

You can’t rent out shared ownership properties and they can be difficult to sell, but it does offer an alternative if you want to get a toe (rather than a foot) on the ladder and find a similar accommodation set. -Want ups which are more stable and longer term than rental.

“Properties under shared ownership may be more expensive overall, but this scheme can remove some of the barriers to home ownership,” says Belton. “It’s important to consider that, when you combine the actual mortgage cost and the rent you’ll pay on the remaining portion, it can potentially cost you more than a traditional mortgage.”

deposit unlock

Deposit Unlock is being seen as a replacement for the Help to Buy Loan scheme which closes in October 2022.

It allows both first-time buyers and home movers to purchase a new build property from a participating developer with a 5% deposit.

Mortgage lenders are traditionally wary about offering high loan-to-value mortgages for new construction because they often lose value after the initial purchase, but with this plan, developers pay to insure the mortgage. making lenders more willing to take the risk.

As with any high loan-to-value purchase, you should make contingency plans to prevent yourself from going into negative equity.

Deposit Booster Schemes

Deposit booster schemes are becoming increasingly popular as rising rents mean that saving a meaningful amount for a deposit is a struggle for many first-time buyers.

Through companies like Opportunity and Even, you can arrange an equity loan of up to £100,000 which goes towards your deposit to secure a home, as well as a more favorable mortgage rate.

When you sell your home, any profit or loss is split proportionately between you and the plan.

“With deposit boosters, the main thing to know is that very few lenders like these schemes,” says Harris. “Only one of the major lenders accepts such schemes because they are complex. Each has its own merits, but it can be difficult to qualify which one is the best.”

pocket life

Pocket Living is an innovative, London-based project that allows local first-time buyers to purchase a newly built, micro flat at a price up to 20% below market value.

These one-bedroom flats are approximately 400 sq ft and have been cleverly designed to make maximum use of small space.

Unlike shared ownership, you own 100% of the property, although you must already live locally, put down a 10% deposit, meet certain income criteria and incur a monthly service charge for the maintenance of the communal areas.

The aim of the scheme is to provide homes for people who are generally priced out of their local area and also to build communities.

“Not only is Pocket currently the only developer in the UK dedicated to building and selling grant-free affordable homes, it also prides itself on creating close-knit communities where residents can meet like-minded buyers for the first time and long-term “Can make lasting friends.” says Jenny Anson, head of sales at Pocket Living.

“The Pocket Team helps residents set up a management committee to decide how their building should be run in the long term, and importantly, even when sold, the Pocket Home will always be a Local First on a modest income. The bars will be for shoppers.”

However, the headlines can be frustrating for first-time buyers, whether you’re struggling to get a deposit together or need a boost on what you can borrow, about the schemes and mortgage products available. It is worth getting more information and seeing if one is suitable for your particular set of circumstances.

