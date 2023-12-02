How Financial Advisors Can Use Video to Grow Their Company SmartAsset

Video marketing can help financial advisors connect with new clients through a dynamic platform that showcases their expertise, builds advisor-client trust, educates audiences and establishes personal connections in the finance industry. If you’re looking for an effective strategy for attracting new customers, here are the ways video marketing can make you stand out as an expert to your customers.

How are financial advisors using video marketing?

Video marketing allows financial advisors to showcase their expertise and establish an online presence in the rapidly growing digital landscape. By using video strategies that rely on search engine optimization (SEO), consultants are able to reach more clients beyond their geographic boundaries and provide services in a way that is both accessible and engaging.

Traditionally, the finance advisory field has thrived on person-to-person consultations and referrals. However, with the mainstream popularity of digital communications, video content has entered the industry, connecting advisors with clients and prospects in a variety of ways.

4 Ways Video Can Strengthen Your Marketing Strategy

Video content can fit seamlessly into a consultant’s broader marketing portfolio. Here are four ways your marketing efforts can improve if you add video to the mix:

1. Boosts your SEO

Videos undoubtedly strengthen a financial advisor’s SEO strategies. SEO, or search engine optimization, is a process that improves the visibility of your website on search engines. This is important because a high-ranking website naturally attracts a larger audience. A carefully optimized video can help increase your website’s search engine rankings, making it more easily found by potential customers. Since search engines favor websites that provide engaging content to users, video content becomes a valuable asset to enhance SEO capabilities.

2. Improves your mobile visibility

Since mobile devices are home to maximum internet traffic, it becomes important for financial advisors to make their video content mobile-friendly. Easily accessible and engaging videos on mobile devices are likely to increase user interaction, increase engagement rates and improve conversions. A specific tip for mobile content would be to keep videos short and easy to understand, given that consumers on the go have shorter attention spans.

3. Increases your reach

Investing wisely in video marketing can increase the reach and visibility of your content, primarily due to social media algorithms that favor video content. This means that such content has a greater chance of visibility and sharing, thereby expanding your brand to a larger audience. For example, Facebook and Instagram prioritize video content in their algorithms, which can help increase your visibility.

4. Can validate your services with conviction

As a powerful validation tool, video content can significantly illustrate the value and effectiveness of your services. Customer testimonials, explainer videos and illustrative case studies can strengthen your credibility and expertise in the eyes of potential clients. For example, a customer testimonial video on your website can increase the conversion rate of those who land there.

Strategies to Make Best Use of Video Marketing

Strategically placing videos on your webpage, such as your homepage or service page, can increase user engagement and time on site. Whether it’s a video that explains a generally complex financial topic, or a customer testimonial, video can add another level of authenticity and validation for anyone visiting your site. For maximum engagement on your website, it is recommended that you place your video content “above the fold” on the homepage, making it immediately visible without scrolling.

On social media, videos with eye-catching thumbnails and eye-catching captions can increase the number of shares and likes, which can increase the number of followers. It can also engage customers in a way that your competitors don’t because they will see you as someone they should trust because you have spoken to them at their level, where they want to be reached.

Financial advisors can also use their creative potential to humanize their brand by developing animated infographics or ‘a day in the life’ videos that explain investment strategies. There are really many opportunities for you to be creative and communicate your unique message and brand to potential or existing customers.

Here’s a roundup of 10 common examples of video marketing that include some of the strategies we’ve already mentioned:

Creating videos to explain complex financial concepts, investment strategies, or market insights, providing valuable educational content for clients and prospects.

Showcasing satisfied clients by sharing success stories or testimonials about their experiences working with the consultant, establishing trust and credibility.

Sharing regular videos that discuss market trends, economic updates, or comment on current financial events to showcase expertise and provide value to viewers.

Hosting live or recorded Q&A sessions where advisors answer common client questions, address concerns and provide valuable advice.

Conducting online seminars or webinars on various financial topics to reach a wider audience and attract potential clients.

Introducing the consultant and their team via video, allowing prospects to connect on a personal level before scheduling a meeting.

Posting short-form videos on social media platforms to drive engagement, share tips, insights or quick financial advice.

Creating videos to help customers understand processes, setup an account, or explain how to navigate a financial tool or platform.

Integrating video content into email marketing campaigns or website landing pages to capture attention and encourage engagement.

Using video conferencing tools for virtual meetings with clients, providing convenience and flexibility in communication.

Refining Your Video Marketing Strategies

Enhancing video marketing efforts can range from optimizing video length and enhancing video descriptions for SEO to using analytics to make continuous improvements based on audience behavior. Tracking and learning about metrics like video views, engagement rates, and conversion rates can guide your future video projects.

It is also essential to constantly innovate with unique visual design and engaging storytelling to set your brand apart from competitors. You may want to work with an experienced marketer or firm to help you create a specific video marketing strategy that focuses on your firm’s needs.

ground level

Video marketing can help financial advisors connect with clients, showcase expertise, and establish a strong online presence in an increasingly digital landscape. Establishing a successful strategy for your firm will depend on your expertise, resources, and goals.

