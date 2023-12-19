How Fed Rate Moves Could Affect Different Sectors of the Stock Market in 2024

Wall Street seems to agree that US stocks will reach new record highs in 2024. But the most important question for investors may still be the direction and pace of interest rates.

“If one expects interest rates to come down quickly and permanently,” Nicholas Colas said, “rate-sensitive groups of stocks with weak fundamentals like financials, utilities, staples, etc. are better off at least early in the year.” , co-founder of Datatrack Research.

But if one “expects a bounce on the rates front,” then stronger groups like technology and tech-adjacent sectors “should outperform,” Colas said in a Monday client note.

The S&P 500’s utilities, consumer staples and energy sectors have been the worst-performing segments of the large-cap benchmark index so far in 2023, according to FactSet data.

With a decline of more than 10% year-to-date, the S&P 500’s Utilities sector XX:SP500.55 has significantly underperformed the broader index’s SPX 23.6% advance.

The S&P 500’s best-performing information technology sector, XX:SP500.45, was up 56.5% over the same period. But its consumers are staples XX:SP500.30 and energies XX:SP500.10

According to FactSet data, the sectors have declined by 2.6% and 4.1% respectively so far this year.

Utilities and consumer staples are commonly considered defensive investment sectors or “bond proxies”, as they can help investors mitigate stock-market losses in any economic downturn. Companies in these sectors typically provide electricity, water, and gas, or they sell products and services that consumers buy regularly regardless of economic conditions.

However, utilities and consumer staples stocks were under considerable pressure this year. A steady rise in U.S. Treasury yields in October made defensive stocks less attractive than government-issued bonds or money-market funds offering 5%, especially as the economy remained strong, further stoking recession fears. .

Colas expects “vulnerable groups” to face stronger headwinds if rates continue to fall.

Look: Markets are declaring victory on inflation for Powell, and that has some economists worried

The yield on 10-year Treasury BX:TMUBMUSD10Y last week posted its biggest weekly decline in a year after the Federal Reserve hinted at a rate cut in 2024, helping the S&P 500 achieve its longest weekly winning streak since 2017. Got help.

The S&P 500’s Utilities and Consumer Staples sectors rose 0.9% and 1.6%, respectively, last week, while the Information Technology sector gained 2.5% and the Communication Services sector XX:SP500.50 lost 0.1%, according to FactSet data. I.

Below are earnings growth expectations for each S&P 500 sector in 2024. Sectors to the left of the dotted black line are expected to show better bottom-line results than the S&P 500 overall, while sectors to the right are expected to show weaker earnings growth.

Wall Street expects S&P 500 earnings-per-share (EPS) growth of 11.5% to $244 next year and revenue growth of 5.5%, according to FactSet data.

However, there is a wide spread among S&P 500 sectors. According to data compiled by Datatrack Research, the range goes from 2% revenue and 3% earnings growth for the energy sector to 9% revenue and 17% earnings growth for the information technology sector.

“Playing in fundamentally weaker sectors is even better news on the rates front,” Colas said, adding that it is still riskier than sticking with “tried and true groups” like technology.

Furthermore, sectors such as utilities, financials and consumer sectors are not expected to show 10% earnings growth next year, while large tech-dominated groups such as health care and communications services, technology and consumer discretionary are expected to perform far better than average revenues. are supposed to. and earnings growth in 2024, Colas said, citing FactSet data.

US stocks closed higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA reaching its all-time high last week. The S&P 500 gained 0.5% and the Dow industrials closed fractionally higher. The Nasdaq Composite COMP finished 0.6% higher, according to FactSet data.

Source: www.marketwatch.com