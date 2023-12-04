How 'fake flexibility' is forcing working moms out of work

‘Fake flexibility’ mainly affects women in the workplace, especially mothers. Photo: Getty (10’000 hours via Getty Images)

Employees value it more than any other benefit, and employers know it works: flexible working allows everyone to be happier and more productive.

However, for one group in particular, it’s more than a bonus – the ability to work flexibly is essential for working moms to stay employed. But research shows that most companies are overstating how flexible they really are.

Flexibility is a top priority among job seekers, so more companies are trying to attract this growing preference. However, the Careers Into Motherhood survey of 2,100 working mothers highlighted concerns that offering flexible working is not always legitimate, with some employers expecting full-time work to be completed within part-time hours.

Read more: Why do some employers foster a culture of false urgency?

While 92% reported that their employer was completely or partially receptive to flexible working requests, there were many reports of negative reactions from managers – and 46% believed that flexible working requests would prevent future promotions. Opportunities are impacted. In other words, organizations are failing to offer flexible hours or remote options without warning.

Moms are ‘paying the price’ for fake resilience

And women – that is, mothers – are paying the price. According to recent research from the Fawcett Society, a quarter of a million mothers with young children have left their jobs due to a lack of flexible working arrangements, rising costs of child care and outdated attitudes towards motherhood.

Sarah Taylor Phillips, career coach at Career Voyage, says, “Fake flexibility is a real thing – companies talk about flex, and then when you get to the company the meetings start at 9am and people are in by 5.30pm. Let’s wait.”

“The lack of flexible working primarily affects women as they take up the bulk of the work at home and they also bear the mental burden.”

Flexible working can help companies create and nurture a more diverse workforce. Photo: Getty (Anchi via Getty Images)

As well as trying to attract talent with false promises of flexibility, businesses are able to take advantage of the ambiguity of the term ‘flexible working’. It’s easy to be hesitant about what kind of arrangements are being offered – and then reject requests on this basis.

With this pseudo-flexibility, stigma against working mothers remains rampant. Although employees have a legal right to request flexible working, around 38% of working mothers have not asked for flexible working – with almost half believing it would limit future promotion opportunities.

Read more: Four days a week for pregnancy rights: What workers can expect to see in 2024

More than three-quarters (76%) of working moms say having a baby has had a greater impact on their career than their partner’s career. Another 65% felt that there were fewer career opportunities for them since maternity leave.

How can businesses really be flexible

However, by offering genuine flexibility, organizations can benefit from a more diverse, productive and loyal workforce – while reducing the gender pay gap and tackling the motherhood penalty. So what can businesses do to ensure they are truly resilient?

Consider all flexibility options

When we think of flexible working, we think of remote or hybrid arrangements, flexible hours or four-day weeks. But there are many other ways to provide flexibility and there is no one-size-fits-all approach.

“Remote working became the new normal in the pandemic, but other flexible options like job sharing options were overlooked,” says Phillips.

“You can compare each other to shorten or extend someone’s career. Individuals get the flex they need and businesses get the end-to-end resource solution they need.”

normalize flexible working

Often, what companies say and what happens in practice are two different things. Working parents often feel embarrassed, ashamed, or anxious if they have to change their schedule or leave early, but normalizing it can make a big difference. No hard-working employee should feel guilty or worried about finishing work early.

“There should be a ‘get out loud’ attitude to encourage employees to leave early and show that it’s a great thing,” says Phillips.

Approve flexible work requests

Thanks to the Employment Relations (Flexible Working) Bill, employees are now able to make two flexible working requests a year from their first day of employment.

However, there is no guarantee that the request will be accepted. In fact, one in three requests for flexible working is refused.

Read more: Why don’t people want to climb the career ladder to become a manager?

Approving requests needs to become the norm rather than the exception to prevent women from dropping out of the workforce. At a minimum, employers are required to make reasonable compromises with their employees if they cannot fully approve their initial request.

clear job ad

For job seekers, clarity is essential about the level of flexibility their employer can provide – whether that’s fully remote work or reduced hours.

Molly Johnson-Jones, CEO and founder of flexible job seekers site Flexa, says: “Companies can claim to offer flexible working on job adverts, but in practice there is no obligation to offer it.

“This makes it nearly impossible for job seekers to determine which employers will actually accommodate their requests for flexible work.”

WATCH: 5 Clear Signs of Burnout

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com