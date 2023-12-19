How entrepreneur-travellers can harness the power of modern payment solutions

Building a Remote Business: Modern Payment Solutions for Filipino Entrepreneurs

Can you run a successful business while still traveling? Not so long ago, before the dawn of the Internet age, the answer would have been a resounding ‘no’. However, these days, traveling for work is quite common for many people. Using technological innovations, people are no longer confined to their offices or places of business. When they run their business remotely, they may be free to take month-long working vacations to a tropical beach or a mountain location.

Modern Payment Solutions

With the growing digital economy, innovations like modern payment solutions are making it possible for Filipino entrepreneurs to combine their passion for travel with the demands of their businesses. What are these payment solutions, and how can they help businesses operate remotely? Let us find out in this article.

Various modern payment solutions

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a need to prevent the spread of infection through traditional cash transactions. This led to the rapid adoption of contactless and cashless payment solutions. Even after the threat of the virus subsided, these payment systems remained in wide use. According to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, the share of digital payments in total retail transactions will increase to 40.1 percent in 2022 from just 26.8 percent in 2020.

Today, there are countless apps and internet payment solutions that let you make and receive payments on the go.

digital wallet

Digital wallets have revolutionized the way people make and receive payments. With enterprise wallet apps and related services like QR payment acceptance, you can keep the entire payments ecosystem in your pocket. These digital wallets offer security and convenience, making them an indispensable tool for entrepreneur-travellers like you. You will be able to receive settlements, monitor the movement of your funds, and transfer funds to any Instapay and PESONet-participating financial institution for free.

payment link

Payment links have emerged as a versatile tool for accepting payments from customers or clients even without a website. They allow you to send a secure URL link over various messaging apps that directs payers to the payment module where they can complete the transaction. Whether you’re on the beach in Bali or in a café in Paris, payment links are your ticket to receiving payments without limits.

Payment Gateways

For online businesses that have their own websites, payment gateways are the way to go and in the Philippines, Maya Checkout offers the best online payment processing service. In addition to accommodating credit and debit card, digital wallet, and QR code payments, this payment gateway offers seamless integration with the most popular e-commerce platforms like Shopify and WooCommerce Magento. Furthermore, this payment gateway is powered by one of the most trusted online payment processing companies in the country – Maya Business.

invoice payment

The ability to send invoices and receive payments remotely is a game-changer for entrepreneur-travelers like you. Solutions like Maya Invoice Payments enable you to create and send professional invoices. This can help you maintain your cash flow even when you are away from home.

How entrepreneur-travellers can use modern payment solutions

To successfully run a business while traveling, entrepreneurs need to set up a streamlined operation with the help of payment solutions. Here are some examples of how they can use these modern innovations.

Monitor and track real-time transactions

A key advantage of modern payment solutions is the ability to monitor and track transactions in real time. Tools like Maya Business Manager give you a comprehensive view of your financial activity, ensuring you always know where your money is, no matter where you are in the world. From a unified dashboard, you can view online payments processed through various business channels, whether you have an e-commerce website or a physical store.

Provide a smooth and intuitive checkout process

The checkout process on your e-commerce store is a vital touchpoint for customers. When implemented correctly, payment gateway solutions can provide a seamless and intuitive checkout experience. This ensures that your customers can pay fast and securely using their preferred cashless payment.

Invoice clients or customers remotely

Entrepreneur-travellers can now invoice clients or customers from anywhere in the world. This level of flexibility allows you to maintain professionalism and convenience, whether you’re sipping coffee in a bustling café or relaxing on a tropical island.

Accept cashless payments

Going cashless is not just a trend that will soon go out of fashion. It is a necessity in today’s digital world. With modern payment solutions, you can accept cashless payments in the form of credit or debit card payments, QR code payments, and digital wallet payments. This makes it easier for customers to shop and for you to manage their finances on the go.

Pay suppliers and business partners on time

Timely payment is essential to maintain positive relationships with suppliers and business partners. Modern payment solutions enable you to get paid on time, regardless of location, so your business operations can run smoothly.

Thanks to modern payment solutions, blending entrepreneurship and travel is no longer a distant dream but an actual reality. Avid travelers and business owners like you can now travel the world while staying connected to their business. While exploring new destinations, your business can continue to accept payments, send invoices, and conduct other financial transactions with ease.

The functionality of these solutions allows you to achieve success on your own terms, making your journey as exciting as your destination. So, embrace the future of business, where boundaries no longer limit your entrepreneurial aspirations.

