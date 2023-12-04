How Elon Musk, Sam Altman and Peter Thiel survive in different ways, but all are 'live players', according to Bismarck's Samo Burja

Getting proper information about technology billionaires can sometimes be challenging, but Samo Burja recently explained “some of the basics” about three prominent ones: Tesla CEO Elon Musk, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and technology Investor Peter Thiel.

Burza, president of political risk consulting firm Bismarck Analysis, shared his thoughts on Wednesday’s episode live player podcast. He describes “survival players” as those who move away from the norms, improvise and think from first principles and says such individuals are helpful in preventing social stagnation.

Burza said that upon hearing common sense, Altman’s response might be “yes, and”, while Thiel’s response would be “no, but”. As for Musk, Burza said, “I don’t think Elon is even listening.”

Altman said, “will see where the excitement and the energy is, and it’s like, ‘Okay, can we use this and develop it even further, even expand it and Can deliver it to the actual place. He looks at cryptocurrencies, and he feels like, … a coin for the world that transforms the world economic system to prepare for a post-crisis future.

He cited WorldCoin, which Altman founded a few years ago. The idea behind the startup is that people will be able to prove their personality in the online world, which may soon be taken over by AI bots. They will do this by scanning the pupils of their eyes using a shining metal sphere. Once you’re scanned, verified, and onboarded, you’re given some proprietary crypto tokens, also known as WorldCoins. This system could later become a way to implement universal basic income, an idea that could take hold if AI leads to mass unemployment. WorldCoin, perhaps not surprisingly, has sparked widespread privacy concerns.

Putting Musk and Tesla to work

As for Musk, Burza added, “Elon’s approach is so driven by first-principles that although he recognizes what’s popular and what’s not and can work with it, his decisions about what to do next are absolutely Also not tied to the mainstream but following, I don’t know, technology tree charts derived from basic physics or like his favorite science fiction story.

Musk will go straight into an industry widely considered hopeless, too crowded, or too mature — like electric vehicles or space — “but this time it will work,” he said.

To make something like Tesla as successful as Musk, he said, “You have to think about it not in terms of car companies, but in terms of the raw energy capacity of the batteries… Batteries keep getting better, so logically eventually there will be a The car company will work. ,

Musk gave insight into how he thinks about physics and engineering in a recent episode Lex Friedman Podcast, saying: “Physics is simply deepening one’s insight into how reality works. Then there’s engineering, which is inventing things that never existed…once you understand the laws of the universe…then you can create technologies that are truly almost limitless.

As far as Thiel is concerned, Burza added, “Thiel’s question is ‘How is the mainstream wrong and what can we do to correct it?’ That makes him a great technology investor – a great technologist, but also a great investor.

That said, Thiel is extremely good at seeing whether the consensus is fundamentally right or wrong for bad reasons – and I include right here – where even when you think people are right or wrong for the wrong reasons. Betting that, you know, there’s some financial alpha there, some possibility of finding that difference.

Thiel, a conservative libertarian who has donated heavily to right-wing politicians, is known for taking bold takes on unusual ideas. He was convinced before most people were that payments would go digital and Bitcoin would take off, and he wrote a check for $500,000 to a Harvard student named “theFacebook.”

