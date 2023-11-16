How economists measure the broader social impacts of schooling

The teacher is lecturing to a group of college students getty

The broader effects of education can be studied by examining the effects of education on two major areas: 1) the individuals who receive the education, 2) other individuals, the environment, and the society around them.

First, looking at the individual receiving education, educated individuals have better economic performance on a broad range of outcomes such as employment, wages, and career advancement (Card, 1999). This is true in both white-collar work and other parts of the labor market. For example, in agriculture, workers with higher levels of literacy and skills obtained in school are better able to choose which crops to plant, how much fertilizer to use, how to operate machinery properly, which ultimately improves their crops. (Reimers and Clasen, 2013).

Apart from financial impacts, education also has other positive effects on the individual. Studies show that people who are educated lead healthier lifestyles, reducing their mortality and morbidity rates (Leras-Muney, Galama, and Van Kipersluis, 2018). They are more likely to participate in civic duties such as voting (Sondheimer & Green, 2009), and are more resilient to employment shocks from recessions, such as we experienced during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic (Buhrman et al). , 2021).

Second, looking at the social effects of education, research has shown that when a person receives more education, it also benefits his or her neighbors and people living in the same society.

The first and most commonly cited example is that better educated individuals have lower incidents of violent and property crime, which has a clear impact on the quality of life of those living around them (Lochner, 2020). Productive people enable others around them to become more productive as well. This is part of why talented professionals tend to cluster in certain cities, and why urban planning policies often aim to intensify this network effect – for example, the clustering of software experts in Silicon Valley and many medium-sized cities. See cities aiming to attract “technology clusters.”

Intergenerational effects of education are one of the most important benefits that education can bring. We know that children of college-educated parents are more likely to attend college themselves (Black, Devereux, & Salvanes, 2005). Additionally, these children are healthier, throughout childhood and into adulthood, and achieve other wide-ranging benefits in later life (Kaushal, 2014).

It is important to note that while most economic analyzes examine the benefits of traditional schooling and college systems – mostly because their outcomes are easier to measure than informal or on-the-job learning – this does not mean that informal and Non-traditional learning processes may not have the same effect, it’s just that we know less about their potential benefits from research.

Interestingly, we also know that education is not always beneficial. For example, if education is of low quality it can be harmful. In Italy, research found that children who attended low-quality public pre-school were worse off than those who received no schooling at all during this period of life (Forte, Iachino, & Zanella, 2020).

In short, education has a wide range of broader social effects that have been measured by economists, including greater civic participation, less crime, higher levels of individual and inter-generational economic upward mobility, and better health outcomes for individuals and their children. Are. ,

