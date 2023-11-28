How ‘economic irritability’ will get us a nice 9.8% payday

This elderly gentleman stares into the camera over his glasses in despair. Classic , [+] grumpy Old man! getty

Here’s something you might be surprised to hear: According to the numbers, the US economy is doing really well – and yet (almost) no one wants to admit it!

It is a misconception that we as income investors can take advantage of the three high-yield options we will discuss below.

It’s a strange turn of events, but it makes sense. Since the pandemic, which is an event of shocking upheaval in itself, it seems that the chaos around the world is getting worse, and our basic hope for humanity leads us to think that this is the end of development. It may not be good for you.

Except that’s not usually how things work.

After World War II, for more than two decades, the U.S. economy grew an average of 3.8% annually, much higher than the 1.7% average seen over the next 41 years, as the world became more stable after the end of the Vietnam War. . The collapse of the Soviet Union, and increasing trade with China, etc.

That is, until September 11, 2001, more uncertainty began… and America’s GDP suddenly grew by 4.5% annually.

I don’t know why this happens—nobody knows. But it’s a pattern that’s been going on for more than a century, in many different ways. I’m just giving you a very broad stroke here.

So, it kind of makes sense that the economy is poised for more growth as we face more uncertainty, tragedy and anxiety. Maybe it’s because all those bad things drive people to look for solutions, and many of those solutions result in more spending and prosperity.

It’s not just a hopeful vision for the future – it’s one we can make money from.

How to invest in the future now

The discrepancy between economic indicators and public perception, as recently reported wall street journal The article offers a silver lining for astute investors: The stock market is relatively cheap.

Current stock market valuations, due to pessimism, provide a rare opportunity to capture value. Now it’s time to tackle this comparison by exploring three funds ranked from worst to first that we can use to profit.

Pick No. 3: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY

detective ,

A common holding in many investors’ portfolios, SPY mirrors the S&P 500, offering broad exposure to the U.S. economy with very low management fees.

However, because SPY is an ETF, not a closed-end fund (CEF) – more on those below – it never trades at a discount to net asset value (NAV, or the value of the shares in its portfolio).

That, plus the modest dividend yield of less than 2% dulls its shine somewhat. SPY’s appeal lies in its replication of the performance of the broader market, yet the absence of a significant income component leaves us disappointed. Our runner-up doesn’t have that problem.

Pick No. 2: Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA)

USA takes the income story to another level and also offers its portfolio of US mid-cap and large-cap equities at less than their intrinsic value in the market today.

That’s because as I’m writing, it’s a CEF with a 3.1% discount to NAV and a hefty dividend yield of almost 10%. It not only holds like large caps Alphabet (GOOGL), Visa (V) And Microsoft



(MSFT), But it lets investors buy at a discount, with a yield of 9.8%, with the payout growing at the same rate as the S&P 500 – up nearly 60% over the past decade. (Note that this fund and our #1 pick, Next, pay dividends as a percentage of their portfolio value, so they fluctuate a bit here and there. But that’s OK with us. We like these well.) The CEFs are happy to “convert” our profits into cash!)

This makes it a smart buy now, but it’s not as good a deal as our best buy from this trio:

Pick No. 1: Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (ASG)

Our next buy is USA’s sister fund, ASG, which shines with a sharp closing discount and an 8.6% yield. But ASG, contrary to the broader market outlook for the United States, is a holding of mine CEF Insider The focus is on growth stocks such as service, SPS Commerce (SPS), Supplier of software for managing supply chains, as well as large caps such as Amazon.com (AMZN), visa and UnitedHealth Group



(UNH).

The market suddenly realized that ASGs were oversold a few weeks ago, effectively showing that CEF investors – who tend to be more cautious than stock investors – are willing to accept that today’s pessimism is too much. is more. After all, ASG has a long history of massive returns!

If CEF investors are waking up to how overblown their concerns about the economy are, it’s good for CEFs across the board. This also means that the ASG discount will disappear, bringing the average back to 8% premium price at which the fund had traded for half a decade before last year’s selloff.

This sets up a good window to buy now, collect ASG’s high payouts, and then sell when it returns to its historical premium.

