How does your teen manage money? Take Steps Now to Set Up a Student Checking Account

The holidays are approaching and the shopping has begun. Shopping is easier for some people than others. For example, teens often prefer to receive cash only.

If you have a teen, now is the perfect time to open a student checking account. These are powerful tools designed to help teens manage their finances while learning the basics of personal finance. It’s not just a checking account. It is a step towards financial well-being and freedom.

The importance of financial management and its role in personal and financial goals is something every young adult should learn. Financial literacy is a knowledge that parents can pass on to younger generations, especially high school and college students who are beginning to step into the world of personal finance.

Often, it costs no more than $1 to open an account and a driver’s license, or other government ID. Those under the age of 18 should require that their parent or guardian sign as a joint owner of the account.

Student checking accounts are designed specifically with the needs and lifestyle of students in mind, offering features that are often not available with standard checking accounts. Here are the features you should look for in these accounts:

▪ No monthly fees or minimum balances: For example, CommunityAmerica’s student checking account is free of monthly fees and has no minimum balance requirements. This is especially beneficial for students who may not have a regular income or large savings.

▪ Overdraft transfer protection: Mistakes happen when you’re learning to budget. Overdraft transfer protection protects a checking account from being overdrawn by transferring funds from an account you specify.

▪ Online and mobile banking: Mobile banking should be user-friendly and accessible, and easy to transfer between parents and teens without any additional fees.

▪ Parental monitoring: Look for an online banking platform that allows parents to view their student’s account, allowing adults to provide guidance when needed. CommunityAmerica offers more guidance with financial wellness coaches. The service offers free resources and tools to help students understand how to manage money, budget, and plan for their future.

Visit here to learn more about CommunityAmerica’s student programs. CommunityAmerica is a credit union dedicated to the financial well-being of its members and community.

