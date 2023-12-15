How does the war on drugs affect society and the economy

Provided by Jeffrey A. Miron Jeffrey A Miron

Jeffrey A. Miron, Harvard University

Most governments ban the production, distribution, sale, and possession of marijuana, cocaine, heroin, and other drugs. Advocates believe this “war on drugs” reduces use and abuse, reduces crime, improves health and productivity, and makes a moral statement that drugs are bad. In fact, inhibition causes most of the problems that are often caused by drugs, while producing additional unwanted consequences.

Prohibition potentially reduces drug consumption, but only to a modest extent, because prohibition primarily drives drug markets underground. This implies an increase in violence, as participants in black markets cannot resolve commercial disputes with courts or arbitration and so use violence instead. Prohibition also means increasing dosages and accidental poisonings, as quality control is far more problematic in underground markets (for example, drugs containing fentanyl).

Prohibition redistributes criminals, encourages corruption, encourages violation of civil liberties, increases racial hostility, spreads AIDS due to ban on clean needles, research about and use of banned drugs for medicinal purposes Limits, and complicates foreign relations, trade. Immigration, and national security policies.

Prohibition increases budget deficits by hundreds of billions of dollars per year worldwide due to enforcement costs and governments collecting lost tax revenue if drugs were legal but taxed like tobacco and alcohol.

Yet another harm from prohibition is decreased consumption by users who understand the benefits and not the harm to others. This is the perspective that most societies support for the legality of alcohol, high-calorie sweets, and countless other products.

Therefore the standard justifications for prohibition fail. Myopia hurts users more in underground markets, because quality control is poor. The external effects resulting from drug use are real (for example, drunk driving), but the external effects resulting from prohibition are even worse. It’s hard to judge on moral considerations, but the effects of prohibition are probably less “moral” than drug use (more children born with HIV, innocent people caught in drive-by shootings, unable to access useful drugs. sick people, racial disparities in law enforcement, increased violence) and corruption in other countries).

Thus the war on drugs produces a wide range of adverse consequences, with only modest effects in reducing problematic drug use.

