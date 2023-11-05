How does international conflict affect oil prices?

We depend on crude oil and the chemicals produced from it to power our vehicles, homes and businesses.

Products made from oil include plastics, asphalt, rubber and thousands of chemicals. But the top ten oil producing countries include global hot spots such as Russia, the Middle East and Iran.

It is therefore not surprising that conflicts abroad often affect energy markets.

Yet it is challenging to predict how a particular conflict, such as the Israel-Hamas war, might affect fuel prices.

But here are five facts that help explain the relationship between geopolitical conflict, the oil market, and the prices you pay at the pump.

Fact 1: Prices depend on supply and demand

As supply falls short of demand, prices rise. During the Yom Kippur War between Israel and Arab states in 1973, Arab oil-producing countries imposed an embargo, cutting off their oil from world markets.

“Oil supplies remained restricted almost overnight,” says Jeff Barron of the Energy Information Administration. “This left buyers of crude oil, such as refiners, unable to access their crude oil supplies to, you know, be able to produce the fuel needed for everyday people.”

In 1973, oil and gasoline prices skyrocketed. “When the embargo was lifted, the price of oil went from $3 to $12 a barrel,” says Baron. Prices went even higher after the revolution in Iran, a major oil producer.

“A 1% drop in supply can often lead to a 10, 15 or 20% increase in price,” says Barron. “The reason for this is that crude oil, gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel do not have readily available substitutes.”

Which leads to fact number two.

Fact 2: Uncertainty increases demand

The oil pipeline starts at the well, then travels to refiners, which make gasoline available at the pump. Barron says it is the refiners who largely drive the demand for oil.

He says, “If global refiners think that some kind of supply disruption is going to happen or may be prolonged, generally they are going to raise the price to be able to access those barrels. “

More demand, higher prices. For example, when Iraq invaded Kuwait in 1991, oil and gasoline prices soared.

Fact 3: America is the world’s largest oil producer

America was the largest importer of oil in the 1970s.

Today, the US is the world’s No. 1 oil producer. Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil and Gas Association, says America’s steady supply of crude stabilizes world markets.

Staples says that “in 2019, a Saudi Arabian oil refinery complex was attacked by missiles from Yemen.”

Oil prices rose and then came down.

“Because the U.S. was leading at the time and we were showing even more growth, it didn’t have as much of an impact as most market participants thought,” says Staples. We have seen tankers getting stuck in the Suez Canal. And because of American strength and American production. “We have seen the impact diminishing there as well.”

Fact 4: Oil storage can cushion price shocks

Billions of barrels of oil exist in reserves around the world. But there is debate over how strong global oil stocks are right now.

“Crude oil inventories and private industry supplies are near their five-year lows,” says Staples. “Strategic Petroleum Reserves have declined 43% since October 2021. And so not only do you have tensions globally that are impacting prices, but you also have supply levels that are at historically low levels.”

On the other hand, Baron says, OPEC is prepared to increase production if needed.

“If they have a high level of spare capacity, one would think that the price shock in the event of a geopolitical supply disruption would be less than if the supply of spare capacity was reduced. And right now, spare capacity is quite high,” says Hai Baron. “It’s probably about 50% or more above the ten-year average.”

That means OPEC could theoretically meet rising demand if refiners started panic buying more fuel.

So, if oil prices are driven by conflict overseas, how might it affect your pocketbook?

Fact 5: A rising oil market does not mean higher gas prices

The history of oil prices shows how conflicts can drive up the price of crude oil. Experts say the cost of oil makes up the bulk of the price of a gallon of gasoline, although other factors such as marketing and refining also matter.

So oil and gasoline prices tend to rise and fall together, but not always. Recently, while oil prices have been rising, gasoline prices have been falling. This is partly because winter gasoline is cheaper than summer fuel.

So while the war in the Middle East is causing pain and hardship there, its impact at the pump here is probably minimal… for now.

Source: scrippsnews.com