Inflation affects your savings by reducing the value of your money over time.

Many high-yield savings accounts and CDs now have higher interest rates that beat inflation.

High savings account interest rates won’t last forever and will begin to fall after the Federal Reserve cuts rates.

Inflation is slowing down, and you may be wondering what impact it will have on your savings. Is your money in the right place? Can the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts Beat Inflation?

Here’s how savings account interest rates stack up to inflation rates — and how inflation affects your savings over time.

Is your savings account beating inflation?

The consumer price index, a tool to measure inflation, rose 3.1% year on year in November. For a savings account to keep up with inflation, it will need to pay at least 3.1% interest annually.

“The good news is that for the first time in a long time, savers have choices,” says David Accomazzo, instructor of finance at Pepperdine Graziadio Business School.

Accomazzo points out that people can earn respectable returns on low-risk savings options.

In particular, the best money market accounts, CDs and high-yield savings accounts pay competitive interest rates that beat inflation, many even exceeding 5% APY. However, if you bank with a national brick-and-mortar bank, your savings account probably doesn’t offer a high enough interest rate.

According to the FDIC, the average savings account interest rate is 0.46% APY (Annual Percentage Yield). Many traditional savings accounts from large brick-and-mortar banks pay less than the national average. These savings accounts aren’t beating inflation, so over time you’re still losing value on your money.

While many high-yield savings accounts, money market accounts and CDs are now paying competitive savings rates, they may not stay that way forever. The Federal Reserve has raised the federal funds rate throughout 2023 to fight inflation, which is why savings interest rates went up in the first place.

Once the Federal Reserve gets closer to getting inflation down to around 2%, it plans to begin cutting the federal funds rate. Savings account rates are likely to drop as a result. When rates change, it’s best to double-check your finances at this point so you know if your money is still in the right place.

How does inflation affect savings?

Inflation reduces the value of your savings over time.

Acomazzo explains that people essentially become poorer every day as the value of the dollar loses purchasing power with inflation. In other words, things you can buy with $1 today may not be bought with $1 in the future.

Savings accounts typically don’t pay enough interest to beat inflation. That said, it’s still better to keep money in a savings account than keeping cash at home because at least you’re earning some interest. It is also a low-risk option for your money. Up to $250,000 per depositor, per ownership category, is protected in a federally insured bank account. The FDIC or NCUA keeps your insured money safe if a bank or credit union fails.

You can also protect your money from inflation by investing. Investment options offer higher returns in the long run than interest-earning bank accounts, however, they also involve higher risks. Experts generally recommend investing for long-term goals and using savings accounts for short- to medium-term goals.

Inflation and Savings FAQs

Inflation is not good for money in a savings account. With inflation, you lose purchasing power. Things become more expensive and you can’t buy as many things with the same amount of money.

The best CD rates and high-yield savings account rates are currently high enough to keep up with inflation. The most competitive savings rates are available through online banks. If you are willing to take more risk then you can also invest.

You can protect money from inflation by keeping it in a savings or investment account that offers a relatively high rate of return. Keeping money in cash at home does not protect you from inflation and the value of your money decreases rapidly.

