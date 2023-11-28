Two countries have launched new public transport passes that allow you to use almost all bus and rail services without buying separate tickets.

Earlier this year, Germany introduced a new €49 public transport ticket that is valid on trains, buses and metro systems throughout the country.

Transport Minister Volker Wissing called it “the largest public transport reform in German history”.

Just days after its launch in May, public transport companies said more than 3 million people had already purchased the new Germany Ticket.

Demand was so high that the website of state-owned rail company Deutsche Bahn crashed as thousands of people attempted to subscribe for tickets.

On the same day, Hungary also introduced two types of new tickets allowing unlimited travel across the country. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced the plan in his State of the Nation speech in February and the changes were introduced on 1 May.

So how do these nationwide tickets work and where can you travel using them? Here’s everything you need to know about bargain prices in Europe Public transportation Passes by.

How does Germany Ticket work?

The Deutschlandticket or ‘Germany Ticket’ offers unlimited travel on almost all public transport in the country for a set price every month.

Based on the popular €9 per month plan that was available for three months last summer, it covers the entire city busesSubways and trams in municipalities across Germany.

When the travel pass was issued, it was valid only on short- and medium-distance transport, including trains, but not on long distances. trains Operated by other providers such as DB Fernverkehr AG (including RE) or Flixtrain (IC, EC, ICE).

Now, the government has said that it is considering expanding the scheme to some long-distance routes.

This comes after the Berlin-Brandenburg Transport Association granted permission for the pass to be used on services connecting Berlin and the state of Brandenburg.

This means that the pass will now be accepted on the IC connection between Berlin HBF-Alsterwerda and Potsdam HBF-Cottbus, as well as on the ICE connection Berlin Südkreuz-Prenzlau.

How much does a Deutschland ticket cost and how do you buy it?

An unlimited travel ticket to Germany will cost you €49 per month.

Despite being priced much lower than normal monthly rates, it is only available digitally contribution Which could make things more difficult for tourists visiting the country. It can be purchased directly from Deutsche Bahn, Germany’s state-owned railway, or from local or regional transportation providers.

You can sign up for a monthly subscription either online through their website or app, or in person at the service center. But ticketing is mostly digital and paper tickets will only be accepted until the end of 2023. Instead, passengers can present their pass using their phone or with a special card.

Students can get a price discount Deutschland ticket,

How does Hungary’s new public transport pass work?

There are now two new types of travel cards available in Hungary.

The National Travel Card allows you to use every bus and train line in Hungary operated by the railway companies MÁV-START, MÁV-HÉV and GYSEV, as well as the Voluntary Bus Company.

The only exception is municipal services. so to catch the train budapestFor example, you will need to purchase an additional ticket or a specific travel pass. However, you can use them to catch intercity train and bus services reaching Budapest.

Hungary has also introduced the County Travelcard which allows you to use bus and rail services in one of the country’s 19 counties.

How much does a Hungarian travel card cost?

The National Travel Card costs around €49 for 30 days and students receive a huge 90 per cent price reduction.

The County Travel Card is slightly cheaper at around €25 and also has a 90 per cent discount Student, If your journey crosses the border of another county, you will need to buy two passes, making the National Travel Card a cheaper option.

Can tourists buy Hungarian public transport passes?

A full-price county or national pass can also be purchased by foreign citizens, so if you’re planning an extended trip to Hungary, it may be a worthwhile investment for international travelers.

If you are eligible for a discounted rate, for example with a valid student ID, you can also get it as a foreign citizen.

Where can you buy Hungarian public transport passes?

Both tickets are available at more than 1,100 points of sale nationwide, including MÁV-START ticket offices, vending machines and the MÁV app, Voluntue ticket offices, on board buses and GYSEV ticket offices.

You can find a map showing where to buy tickets Here,

