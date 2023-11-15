How does fiscal austerity affect politics and economies?

financial stock exchange market display screen board on the street getty

After the Great Recession, the world saw a significant increase in support for anti-establishment and populist parties in advanced economies. This incident gave rise to partisan conflicts and led to fragmented parliaments. Such political polarization is not just a matter of ideology; This is associated with increased policy uncertainty and, interestingly, lower economic growth.

This surge in support for extremist parties coincides with an era of substantial fiscal policy intervention. Many European countries have launched ambitious fiscal consolidation efforts to deal with rising levels of public debt. However, these austerity measures faced considerable backlash, leading to anti-austerity movements.

A recent study highlights the complex relationship between fiscal consolidation and increasing political polarization, highlighting the political costs of austerity. To find out, we built a comprehensive regional database spanning more than two decades and covering more than 200 elections in Europe. The findings reveal a significant relationship between fiscal consolidation and increase in vote shares of extremist parties, decline in voting percentage and increase in political fragmentation.

Furthermore, austerity-induced recessions have a unique and cascading effect, fostering high levels of distrust in the political environment. The economic consequences of austerity have been far-reaching, leading to significant declines in regional output, employment, investment, consumption and wages. Our analysis points to a worrying pattern: the austerity-induced recession has led to a further increase in the vote share of extremist parties, especially during these difficult economic times.

In short, an austerity-induced recession, far from being merely an economic phenomenon, has the power to shape the political landscape by fostering distrust and increasing support for extreme parties. As our study highlights, the interplay between fiscal policies, politics and economics is indeed complex.

So, the next time you hear about austerity measures, remember that their implications reach far beyond just economic matters. They have the potential to reshape the political landscape and impact our economies in unexpected ways.

For more detailed information, please see our full study in the link below.

