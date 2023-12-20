How does a global leader prepare for retirement?

Mercer CEO Martine Ferland has spent her career creating smart strategies on talent and retirement. Now, she’s applying those lessons to herself.

By diane brady forbes staff

M Artin Ferland has been thinking about retirement — other people’s retirement — for more than four decades. The Quebec native started as a pension actuary and consultant at Willis Towers Watson, working his way up to become president and CEO of $5 billion HR consultancy Mercer and vice-chairman of parent company Marsh McLennan. At the same time, she has become a thought leader and leading architect of strategies reshaping the approach to retirement.

With the announcement that she will step down as CEO in March, she now faces a rite of passage that can inspire both fear and anticipation. As Ferland says, “Now it’s quite ironic that you’ve been talking about longevity in retirement your entire career and then one day it’s up to you to say, ‘Is this my time?’”

So how did he know?

“I went in knowing what I wanted to accomplish,” says Ferland. “I really wanted to give us a foundation for continued growth, a level of growth that gives you the means to reinvest in yourself.” Is.”

It helps that she has long been attuned to the ups and downs of career demands, having gone freelance when her children were young and not having to deal with the time-consuming high -Took profile roles. Now a grandmother, she says, “I want to spend more of my time toward them,” and also take time to give back to them.

She says it’s an approach that is increasingly becoming the norm for every generation in the workplace. She points to “a change in the agreement between employees and employers, where people are not just looking for ‘I do a job, you pay me’.” A desire for engagement and what she now calls “a notion of lifestyle: I want to be safe, I want to live in a good place, I want to thrive.”

This, she says, requires a new kind of leadership, not to mention new kinds of jobs, new approaches to meetings and — yes — a new approach to retirement.

Click on the video above for the full interview.

More from Forbes