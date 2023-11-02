(Photo by David Butow/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images

College financing is a difficult matter right now. Those who are indebted are part of a $1 trillion dollar that grows every day. Yet people who enter college can still graduate debt-free.

Every year, a parent asks me how college financing can work in their favor. I believe that only in rare circumstances should one go into debt to earn a degree. Community and commuter colleges are a primary route. Scholarships and grants are others.

According to James Lewis, president of the Atlanta-based National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS), “The fact is that there are 1.7 million private scholarships and fellowships available, with an estimated value of more than $7.4 billion.” “Unfortunately, too much of this amount is left on the table because students do not think they are eligible or simply do not know these scholarships are available.”

I asked Lewis how more students can get these grants, which don’t have to be paid back. He suggested the following:

Research, research, research. Most parents and students do not realize the breadth of scholarships available regardless of academic qualification, annual income and much more.

Don't assume you're not worthy, There are countless private scholarships available for athletics, minorities, STEM and STEAM, community service, music, and government and large corporations. And there are some out-of-the-box ones, too: Tall Clubs International offers financial assistance to women taller than 5 feet 10 inches and men taller than 6 feet 2 inches.

Do it properly. The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) has Your First Scholarship available for students who have not yet applied for or won it, and it walks applicants through the process. It also comes with a "toolbox" for students to use in all their future applications. This emphasizes that there is no room for error – spelling and proper grammar cannot be compromised.

Apply early and often. Looking for private scholarships requires research and time, so start as early as your senior year in high school, to begin the process of identifying and applying for scholarships. Most students don't know that once they get to college they can continue to apply for grants and scholarships to help pay for sophomore, junior, and senior years.

To these tips, I would add that you need to search locally And National level for scholarship. Community service clubs offer scholarships through local chapters and national offices. Both of my daughters received them.

Although some scholarships may require essays, many do not. The diversity of options abounds – from Burger King to underrepresented students. The main thing is to do research and send as many applications as you can, preferably when you know which colleges are at the top of your list.

Keep in mind that colleges rarely tell you All Grant opportunities that they offer internally. You will have to work hard to find out. Don’t hesitate to let a preferred college know that other aid offers from other institutions are on the table.

The Internet is always a great place to start. There are many search engines that specialize in grants. Also note that at most schools above average students automatically qualify for scholarships, often under the title of the “Presidential Scholar” program. And don’t forget that local businesses and chambers of commerce usually offer some type of scholarships. But you have to apply for them.

Even if you’ve chosen a school, don’t think all of your options are gone when your favorite college makes a financial aid “offer,” which often includes loans, that you’re not required to accept. come to an end. Ask them if they have work-study or grant programs to help you avoid debt. Then do your homework yourself. You will get results from this.

College financing is something that will affect the rest of your life, so consider it a smart personal business decision. Be smart and tough. bargain!