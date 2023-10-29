Times like this call for introspection. As violence continues to rise abroad and at home, I spoke with journalist, bestselling author, and co-founder of Good Conflict Amanda Ripley to discuss “high conflict” — what it is, how it affects individuals and society. Affects, and ways to resolve extreme conflict situations.

During our conversation on my podcast “Interfaith America with Ibu Patel,” Ripley emphasized that high conflict is characterized by contempt and hatred and that people who engage in high conflict are often empathetic to other people’s pain. take pleasure. In doing so, Ripley warns, combatants often destroy the very thing they nominally seek to protect.

I asked Ripley, author of “High Conflict,” how someone goes from being a “conflict entrepreneur” to a peacemaker. He suggested three steps to reduce stress when we find ourselves in high conflict situations:

1. We can take a break and get some space. Sometimes, simple disruption is the best course of action.

2. We can slow down the conflict. Imagining the conflict watching from a distance rather than something that requires your immediate action is helpful in slowing down the conflict in your mind.

3. We can recognize in ourselves whether we are a “struggle entrepreneur” or help one and ask ourselves the question, “Who do I want to be in this moment?”

We also talked about the influential role of religion in each of these cases. Often, the power of religion is in teaching us rituals where we can pause and slow down the struggle.

The fact that so many great peacemakers have been people of deep faith, across The beliefs – Mahatma Gandhi, Dalai Lama, Desmond Tutu, Dorothy Day – are profound and not coincidental.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and length.

Ibu Patel: There have been various reports of hostilities in the United States related to the war in the Middle East. Dueling protests have taken place on college campuses. Some have become quite ugly. An Israeli student was beaten for distributing leaflets at Columbia University, and in the most horrific incident, a Palestinian American Muslim child was killed, allegedly for being a Palestinian American Muslim. Is it a high conflict?

Amanda Ripley: Yes, the research actually shows a bright line between healthy conflict and high conflict. High conflict is a type of conflict that takes on a life of its own, that becomes a perpetual motion machine in which each side sees itself as morally superior, which is always very dangerous, and there is a “we”. And there is a “they”. And there’s a feeling that it’s a zero-sum game, and if you win, I lose, and vice versa.

There is a real collapse of complexity in high conflict, while you can also have conflict about really hard, deep things where complexity is still present, where curiosity is still present. Whenever you see contempt, hatred, violent rhetoric and actions, it is usually a sign of high conflict, and more personally, you may feel it internally. When I feel a jolt of joy when another person or another party experiences difficulty, it is likely a high conflict where I have lost complicity. Literally in high conflict, you lose peripheral vision, so you make a lot of mistakes.

EP: Yes, you’re not only losing complexity, you’re also losing compassion. Especially when the other person isn’t the one directly fighting, they’re just randomly part of another group, and you’re glad that person got hurt. One of the things that struck me when reading “High Conflict” is that you say, “In a high conflict, you always destroy the thing that is most precious to you.”

a R: Yes.

EP: This way you know it’s not a healthy conflict.

a R: Well, usually you don’t even know. This is satanic, you are damaging the very thing you were fighting to protect, whether it’s your children or your country or your faith. You see it in high-conflict divorces and high-conflict politics. People begin to imitate the behavior of their oppressor, or their perceived enemy, and they begin to destroy the very things they went into battle to protect. It is really heartbreaking to see this.

EP: The thing I love about it is the opportunity for a combatant in a high conflict to reflect on himself and say, “I don’t want to be contemptuous. I don’t want to feel happiness when someone else is in pain. I don’t want to destroy the thing that is most precious to me. It is not a good thing to do.” There is a great insight in Buddhism: Hating someone else is like drinking poison and hoping that your enemy will die.

a R: Absolutely. However, it is very difficult to get there once you are in it. The higher conflict is very magnetic, but I hear from people who have had that awakening. This is a journey. What I want to say is that you can visit High Conflict, but you don’t want to live there. It’s not going to be, “Okay, this is it. I’ll never experience these feelings again,” but it’s like being aware of it and saying, like you said, “I don’t want to be here. “I don’t want it to take over my heart and soul.” There’s a lot in the world I can’t control, but that’s something I can work on. This is how I understand the conflict going on in my mind.

EP: Yes. Tell us what a struggle entrepreneur is and how do you see them playing a role in what’s happening in the United States right now?

a R: Generally, in research on conflict conflict entrepreneurs are people who are literally like war profiteers who are selling weapons, but I also think this applies in any high conflict where you have people like that or There are companies that are exploiting the conflict for their own purposes. Sometimes this is beneficial.

I actually think even more often it’s power, it’s attention, it’s a feeling that it matters to you, those (things) are as important to human beings as money. I think struggling entrepreneurs are really rewarded in our country right now. We have designed our institutions – from politics to news media to social media – to nurture, enhance, and reward struggling entrepreneurship. For me, I just wake up every day and try not to be a struggling entrepreneur, because it would be easy to create a new “us vs. them.”

I’ve spent many hours with people who were struggling entrepreneurs and are no longer, and now I’ve done more good in this world than I ever did. There is scope for change. We don’t want to commit the same sin of high conflict in trying to get out of high conflict by making vast groups of people or even individuals “other-conform.”

Ibu Patel, founder and president of Interfaith America, is a contributing writer for the Deseret News, author of “What We Need to Build: Field Notes for a Diverse Democracy“And host of the podcast”Interfaith America with Ibu Patel,

Source: www.deseret.com