Securities based loan, or margin loan, is a credit facility secured by assets in your investment portfolio. These loans generally come with relatively low interest rates, and can be processed and issued fairly quickly.

However, by using your portfolio as collateral, these loans also depend on the value of your underlying assets. And if the market falls too much, your lender could call in the loan or force a sale on your investment. This makes SBLs riskier than other types of loans, although they can be used successfully to meet short-term liquidity needs.

What are securities based loans?

Securities based loan, or SBL, is a form of secured loan that uses your investment as collateral. Lenders allow you to use most mainstream assets for securities-based loans, including stocks, bonds, and shares in mutual funds or ETFs.

Typically, lenders make securities based loans as a series of loans. This means that instead of lending in a one-time transaction like a personal loan or mortgage, the lender allows you to borrow at any time and in any amount up to the limit of your portfolio value. As you repay the previous borrowing, it frees up space for new borrowing within the limit.

This type of loan can be offered by any lending institution, and will usually be handled by banks or brokerages.

The idea behind securities based loans is to help you access the value of your portfolio without having to sell the underlying assets. For example, let’s say you have $10,000 in stocks. You would like to use some of that money, but you also believe that the value of those shares will continue to increase. Securities-based loans let you get cash based on shares you own without having to sell them.

However, many securities-based loans have terms that require immediate repayment of some portion of the loan if the value of your portfolio falls below a certain value.

How do securities based loans work?

When you take an SBL, you will nominate the assets you wish to use as collateral for this loan. For example, you could bet a $5,000 bond portfolio or $10,000 in stock shares. Your lender will then offer a loan based on the nature of the underlying assets and the amount in the portfolio. In some cases the lender will also check your personal credit score, although this is less common.

Securities-based loans are typically between 50% to 90% of the value of the underlying portfolio, sometimes called yours. initial margin maintenance, Lenders do not issue dollar-for-dollar loans if the value of the underlying asset decreases, and they generally make larger loans for less volatile assets.

So, for example, you may receive up to 90% of the value of a Treasury bond while you may only receive 50% of the value of a stock portfolio. This is because stocks are much more volatile than bonds. Lenders have no advantage if the value of shares rises, they cannot collect more than the value of the loan, so volatility is pure risk for them. They want to protect themselves from the possibility that the portfolio will lose significant value, leaving them without enough collateral to secure the loan.

How to Repay Securities Based Loan

Most securities based loans do not require minimum payments on the principal amount of the loan. You have to make regular payments only on interest, which is based on the same terms as the loan. Like credit cards, you pay interest only on the money you actually borrow, not on the total borrowing authority.

Interest is one of the main benefits of securities based loans. Since these are secured loans, they offer much lower interest rates compared to other personal loans. However, it is also common for these loans to have variable interest, meaning your rates can change from month to month depending on the market.

Risks of Securities Based Loans

The biggest risk arises when you default on a securities-based loan as your lender can seize the underlying assets. If this happens, the lender can sell the property and use the sale to pay off the loan balance. You will receive any extra money, but you will have to pay any remaining balance. You will also have to pay applicable capital gains or income tax on the sale.

However, your lender can also track the value of your collateral. If the value of your underlying securities falls too much relative to the value of the loan, your lender may issue a “margin call.” During a margin call your lender may require you to either stake additional assets, increase the value of your collateral or repay the loan.

If you can’t or won’t meet these terms, your lender can outright sell the property to cover the value of your loan. You will have no control over which investments they sell or when. If your collateral is not enough to repay the loan, as explained above, you will have to make up the difference. As noted above, you will be responsible for any applicable taxes on this sale.

Margin calls are a major threat to security based loans. Generally, short-term volatility in the market is not a big problem for most investors. You can hold your assets and wait until the prices recover. However, if you have a securities-based loan, especially if you owe a lot of money, that volatility could trigger a margin call, forcing you to repay the loan, sell your assets, or both. Since market fluctuations are beyond your control, and since bear markets are often associated with major economic downturns, this is a significant risk.

Depending on how you use it, securities based lending can help you access cash from your portfolio while maintaining your position. But this can be a very dangerous form of lending, especially if you use stocks or other volatile assets as your collateral.

Securities based loans are a series of loans that you take out using your investments as collateral. Under the right circumstances they can be a good way to access cash from your portfolio, but be careful. With volatility, you may lose your loan and your investment.

